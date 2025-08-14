Scientists 3D print a patch that can be embedded into heart tissue — provides alternative to animal-based tissues

A handful of scientists from ETH Zurich have developed a 3D printable patch known as the RCPatch (or Reinforced Cardiac Patch) that can help repair heart damage by integrating with the existing tissue. This is one of many developments in the medical industry to integrate 3D printing in recent years. The development suggests new possible options for patients with cardiac damage in which a heart patch is necessary.

The RCPatch is intended to help the heart on two key points. First off, it acts as a seal, patching any damaged tissue by covering it completely. Secondly, it helps aid in the healing process so the heart can restore damaged tissue. At the moment, bovine pericardial patches are the primary go-to option for many patients.

The biggest concern with bovine patches is that they require the patient to have a foreign body attached to the heart. The RCPatch instead integrates with the existing tissue using heart muscle cells throughout its structure. This process also reduces the risk of developing certain issues that are more common when introducing foreign bodies, like calcification or thrombosis.

The 3D printed component consists mainly of a scaffold-like structure made from a degradable polymer. It provides a stable frame for the heart cells to adhere to. These are added separately from the 3D printing process in the form of a hydrogel that consists of heart muscle cells. These cells are alive and can join along with the existing tissue, relying on the 3D printed frame for stability.

At the moment, the project is still in the early stages of testing and has yet to move to human trials. However, the team successfully demonstrated the RCPatch's ability to work as intended using a living pig's heart. It stood up to real blood pressure, and the heart was able to function normally after the RCPatch was attached to cover an artificial defect

