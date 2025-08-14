Scientists 3D print a patch that can be embedded into heart tissue — provides alternative to animal-based tissues

The medical industry just got another cool 3D-printed tool.

3D Printed Heart Patch
(Image credit: ETH Zürich, YouTube)

A handful of scientists from ETH Zurich have developed a 3D printable patch known as the RCPatch (or Reinforced Cardiac Patch) that can help repair heart damage by integrating with the existing tissue. This is one of many developments in the medical industry to integrate 3D printing in recent years. The development suggests new possible options for patients with cardiac damage in which a heart patch is necessary.

The RCPatch is intended to help the heart on two key points. First off, it acts as a seal, patching any damaged tissue by covering it completely. Secondly, it helps aid in the healing process so the heart can restore damaged tissue. At the moment, bovine pericardial patches are the primary go-to option for many patients.

