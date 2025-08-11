Scientists 3D print titanium fuel tank for space travel — world's first to pass critical durability test

The Korea Institute of Industrial Technology recently announced an incredible breakthrough in the world of additive manufacturing (aka 3D printing) and its practical application in the space industry. In a joint project led by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI), KP Aviation Industries, Hanyang University, and AM Solutions, the group managed to 3D print a fuel tank out of titanium that was able to pass a critical durability test, as reported by Popular Science.

It seems that things are ramping up when it comes to getting space-ready 3D printed objects. It was just last week that another team showcased their efforts in getting 3D printed components to pass crucial tests for space travel. In that situation, the 3D printed pieces were coated before passing particle contamination tests. This is different from this project, in which the researchers have created metal-based components that are passing tests for durability.

The team decided to work on 3D printing a fuel tank, which has high-performance requirements when it comes to the ability to withstand pressure. Typically, tanks are forged using molds that titanium alloys can be poured into. This is great for reproducing the same piece over and over again, but much harder to adapt for custom designs. The ability to 3D print a fuel tank out of metal that is strong enough to withstand the pressure requirements for space launch is a huge step in enabling private and one-off space tech.

The 3D printed tank was created using Ti64 titanium alloy and measured 640mm across in diameter. The unit was able to withstand pressure as high as 330 bar. The tank was also cooled using liquid nitrogen, reaching a temperature of -320.8 F° (-196°C).

The technology definitely shakes things up a bit by bringing the production of space industry hardware local. However, this work is still in early development and won't be commercially abound any time soon. There are still tons of cool options out there for anyone interested in dabbling in the world of 3D printing. Check out our list of the best 3D printers to see what we recommend and what to look for when shopping for a 3D printer.

