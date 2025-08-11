Scientists 3D print titanium fuel tank for space travel — world's first to pass critical durability test

News
By published

3D printing metal just got way more practical.

3D printed rocket fuel tank
(Image credit: KITCECH)

The Korea Institute of Industrial Technology recently announced an incredible breakthrough in the world of additive manufacturing (aka 3D printing) and its practical application in the space industry. In a joint project led by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI), KP Aviation Industries, Hanyang University, and AM Solutions, the group managed to 3D print a fuel tank out of titanium that was able to pass a critical durability test, as reported by Popular Science.

It seems that things are ramping up when it comes to getting space-ready 3D printed objects. It was just last week that another team showcased their efforts in getting 3D printed components to pass crucial tests for space travel. In that situation, the 3D printed pieces were coated before passing particle contamination tests. This is different from this project, in which the researchers have created metal-based components that are passing tests for durability.

The 3D printed tank was created using Ti64 titanium alloy and measured 640mm across in diameter. The unit was able to withstand pressure as high as 330 bar. The tank was also cooled using liquid nitrogen, reaching a temperature of -320.8 F° (-196°C).

See more 3D Printing News
Ash Hill
Ash Hill
Contributing Writer

Ash Hill is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware with a wealth of experience in the hobby electronics, 3D printing and PCs. She manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting while also finding the best coupons and deals on all tech.

1 Comment Comment from the forums