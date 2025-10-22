The Bambu Lab P2S is the best 3D Printer you can’t have — 'logistics delays' leave the printers locked out of the US, at least for now

Bambu Lab launched an excellent “refreshed” version of their popular P1S earlier this week, the P2S, but it's not flying off the shelves. At least, not in the United States, where it is nowhere to be found due to “logistical” issues that likely boil down to tariffs.

The P2S is tantalizingly in stock everywhere else around the globe: Canada, Europe, Australia, Japan, and the whole of Asia. But you can’t get it here from there.

(Image credit: Bambu Lab, Tom's Hardware)

Tom’s Hardware received a P2S for review in September, delivered right to America’s Heartland, along with dozens of other reviewers around the globe. We gave it 4.5 Stars, and we’re considering putting it at the top of our Best 3D Printer list . Except it's really hard to recommend a product to our readers that they can not purchase.

I reached out to Bambu Lab and asked for a shipping update. I was told the company has no idea when it will be able to ship units to its US warehouses. On X, the printer is being advertised with a price tag in Euros , which is somewhat jolting to American sensibilities. A tiny grey footnote declares the machine is “coming soon” to the U.S.

(Image credit: Bambu Lab, Tom's Hardware)

The company stated on X : “We’re running into some logistics delays, so the P2S will be listed but not yet available to buy on our site. We’ll share the official availability date as soon as it’s locked. Hang tight!”

I was informed there was a problem with shipping on the Saturday before launch, and given an expected price point of $549 USD for the standalone machine and $799 for the P2S Combo. However, those prices may change if tariffs go up.

On Oct 10th, the day before my chat with Bambu Lab’s communications department, President Trump declared he would impose an additional 100% tariff on China before November 1st. It looks like this announcement made Bambu Lab pump the brakes on their US launch.

Like many global merchants, Bambu Lab stockpiles 3D printers and other goods in a US warehouse, making them easier to ship to customers. The cost of tariffs and international freight is then baked into the retail price tag we see on the website, leaving only local taxes and domestic shipping to be calculated. These prices are generally the same as what you might find at a local retailer like MicroCenter.

It would seem Bambu Lab did not wish to promise a price to US customers it could not keep. During this turbulent season of tariff wars on Chinese goods, we’ve noticed that several companies would rather have 3D printers out of stock than priced exorbitantly high. For example, Elegoo’s Centauri Carbon did not budge from its rock bottom $300 price tag, but it did disappear from virtual store shelves for a time.

We’ll keep an eye on the trade war for you. But in the meantime, Bambu Lab is offering free shipping and $100 off the price of a P1S printer , knocking it down to $549 for a standalone machine or $749 for a combo.

