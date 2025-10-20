Bambu Lab is selling the awesome P1S 3D printer for an all-time low of $449 — clip the coupon for a $100 saving

Bambu Lab has recently added the latest addition to its mid-tier range of printers to its storefront, and with the new addition comes some tasty price cuts to the older models. Bambu Labs' superb P1S 3D printer is making way for the improved P2S (see our latest review of the Bambu Lab P2S), and because of this, the older P1S printer has had a hefty chunk of change knocked off the list price, plus the addition of a further $100, thanks to a clippable coupon code.

Go to the Bambu Lab website, and you can find the Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer for $449 when you use the code: 3DPP1S at checkout. The list price for the P1S was previously $699, but we have seen the printer for less quite frequently over the last 6 months. There is no list price for the P2S on the Bambu Lab website at the time of writing this article, but we do expect it to be around or only slightly above the current P1S pricing.

We had the chance to review the Bambu Lab P1S, and awarded this printer an Editor's Choice award. The P1S came semi-assembled for an easy setup out of the box, with the printer featuring automatic bed leveling, an abundance of presets in the slicer software, and exceptional print speeds with up to a 20000 mm/s² acceleration limit. The P1S comes with a fully enclosed print space, making the P1S perfect for high-temperature prints, and has a build volume of 256 x 256 x 256 mm.

All-Time LOW Save 36% ($250) Bambu Lab P1S 3D Printer: was $699 now $449 at Bambu Lab Set the Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer up in 15 minutes and start your printing and maker journey. The P1S is an enclosed printer, making it ideal for high-temperature filament printing. Fast prints are standard thanks to the speedy 20000 mm/s² acceleration limit, and you can even remotely monitor your prints by connecting to the built-in timelapse camera. Use code Code: 3DPP1S at checkout to receive a further $100 discount. Take a look at our review of the Bambu Lab P1S for more information.

The P1S uses a proprietary .4mm nozzle attached to a direct drive extruder. The print bed has automatic leveling, essential for an easy setup process, and is made from a PEI textured spring steel sheet for hassle-free print removals. Bambu Labs' P1S has multiple wireless options, including both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support. A microSD card slot is available, as well, for loading prints locally. Navigate the menus and settings with the LED screen. This Bambu Labs printer is well-known as a superb 3D printer in the space, and it's a steal at this price. But you might want to wait and see how much the P2S will cost, as it does improve on the P1S, but we aren't 100% sure on the price yet.

