China says it is 'not afraid' of a trade war, in response to US 100% tariffs threat

High stakes trade war set to escalate, but there's still time before the November 1 deadline.

China has responded to President Donald Trump’s threats of a 100% tariff on Chinese goods, plus a ban on critical software, because of its expanded rare-earth export controls. According to Newsweek, China is ready to face Washington’s ultimatums, urging it to resolve the issue at the negotiating table instead of making statements on social media.

“If the U.S. persists in acting unilaterally, China will resolutely take corresponding measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China said in a statement. “Our position on a tariff war remains consistent — we do not want one, but we are not afraid of one.”

The current trade war with China kicked off in April of this year, when Trump pushed tariffs on all the U.S.’s trade partners, including a 54% total tariff on Chinese goods. It responded to this with counter-tariffs of its own, plus restrictions on some rare-earth exports that threaten global chipmaking supply chains. Things have seemingly settled down in the past months as both parties negotiated over trade, but China’s recent expansion of rare-earth controls threatens advanced semiconductors up to 14nm, which were first released in 2014.

