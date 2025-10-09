China expands rare-earth export controls, creating risks for PC component supply — Beijing tightens grip on materials for HDDs and more to protect national security

New export rules tighten China’s grip on magnet and phosphor tech.

Rare-earth mine in Bayan Obo, a mining town in Inner Mongolia in China.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Bert van Dijk)

China has expanded its export controls on rare-earth elements, adding new items to a growing list of restricted materials and processing technologies. The updated rules, which take effect in December, cover not just elements like holmium, thulium, erbium, and ytterbium, but also the technical know-how around how they’re turned into magnets.

In a mirror of U.S. semiconductor export policy, Chinese officials framed the move as a national security imperative and signaled that licenses will be denied for end-uses tied to defense or semiconductors. Under the new rules, which are an extension of those announced in April, foreign companies will need China’s permission to export magnets that contain trace amounts of rare-earth materials sourced from China, or were produced using the country’s extraction methods. As the dominant supplier of rare earth minerals globally, China exerting more pressure on supply could have knock-on effects.

