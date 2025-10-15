ASML is prepared for China's rare-earth export controls — finance head says company has stock thanks to long lead times

The chief financial officer of ASML has told Bloomberg that the lithography giant is well prepared for China's export controls regime on rare earth elements and technologies for their mining and refining. The company has long lead times for its advanced tools, so it has plenty of raw materials in stock to support short-term demand from its clients. What happens after the company's reserves deplete is something unclear, though.

"We have long lead times, and therefore, also in our supply chain, we make sure that we have the materials in that we that we need for the next couple of months," said Roger Dassen, CFO of ASML, in a conversation with Bloomberg.

