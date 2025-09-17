China's largest chipmaker testing first homegrown immersion DUV litho tool — SMIC takes significant step on road to wafer fab equipment self-sufficiency

28nm today, 7nm tomorrow?

SMIC, the largest foundry in China, is test-driving one of China's first domestic immersion DUV lithography tools, reports Financial Times. The system was developed by Shanghai Yuliangsheng Technology Co., which is linked to Huawei's SiCarrier, and is believed to be a significant part of China's effort to become self-sufficient in wafer fab equipment.

SMIC's test platform from Yuliangsheng involves a DUV machine that uses immersion lithography and is reportedly designed for 28nm-class fabrication technologies, though it could be used for 7nm or even 5nm production nodes by applying multipatterning. The Yuliangsheng tool is mostly made from components sourced within China, although some parts are still imported. The company is actively working to localize the entire supply chain. Once that is achieved (though it is unclear when), it would allow China to operate outside the influence of the U.S. or European export policies in this segment of chip production.

