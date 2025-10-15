Commodore needles Microsoft over end of Windows 10, tries to lure disgruntled users to its Linux-based OS Vision 3.0 — 'Microsoft may be leaving you behind. We Won't.'

A lot of column inches were spent saying goodbye to Windows 10 yesterday. Recently, we have also shared quite a few articles which may help you decide where next on your computing journey – whether that be Windows 11, or an alternative like Ubuntu Linux. Now, the reinvented digital detox tech brand, Commodore, has thrown its hat in the ring, proposing you “Save your PC. Save your sanity” by transitioning to the totally free (Linux-based) Commodore OS Vision 3.0.

Commodore has set up a microsite to help steer you towards its unique vision of a modern operating system. If you head over to commodore.net/closewindows, you will first see a banner image of the Commodore 64X PC with OS Vision. But that is essentially an x86 PC in a C64-style ‘bread bin’ chassis, so don’t worry about the hardware.

Your Windows 10 era is ending. As of October 14: No more updates, no more security patches, no more support. Ever.Microsoft may be leaving you behind. We won’t.Meet #Commodore OS Vision 3.0 – a totally FREE, modern, Linux-based sanctuary from tech gone too far. Calm.… pic.twitter.com/2Y7abUGZWEOctober 14, 2025

As per the official Commodore post above, this OS is being pitched as a fresh start, as Windows 10 rides off into the sunset. Those frustrated with Microsoft’s OS, and its assumed direction of travel given what we’ve seen of Windows 11 so far, are promised “a reset” rather than an upgrade.

Key touted attractions of Commodore OS Vision 3.0 are that it is “a totally FREE, modern, Linux-based sanctuary from tech gone too far. Calm. Creative. Privacy-first. Retro-futuristic. No nags. No noise. No tracking. No toxic social media,” says Commodore. Those sound very much like the words and philosophies of its new CEO, Christian ‘Perifractic’ Simpson.

To be clear, Commodore OS Vision 3.0 hasn’t just been released to take advantage of Windows users in flux, though. This version of the OS was released back in April.

What is special about this 35GB distro?

There is a lot going on in this Linux (Debian)-based OS, which partly explains the humongous download. One of the most striking elements of the Commodore OS Vision 3.0 is its uniquely crafted interface, a love letter to the Commodore legacy, which is a retro-futuristic take on UI design.

Once in the OS, there are lashings of extras. Most notably, the games and demos. This distro includes over 200 free Linux-compatible games, along with a selection of classic Commodore games and demos – thus providing a mix of nostalgia and modernity.

Another key attraction of this OS is its inclusion of Commodore OS BASIC V1. This included BASIC interpreter has been bolstered to support 3D graphics, physics, and more. The original Commodore machines sparked a flood of creativity from bedroom coders, and being able to write computer programs without additional software is very much in the DNA of these influential machines.

Last but not least, as far as highlights go, we must mention the Commodore OS Central. This is a hub for retro-oriented resources and manuals. It is also earmarked for development into a game store, installer, and launcher – with community interaction.

If the idea of moving to the Commodore OS Vision 3.0 intrigues you, we recommend watching the video overview, published by Explaining Computers, below.

Those eager to get stuck in with Commodore OS Vision 3.0 on one of their PCs can find lots of discussion about the operating system on the busy official forums. There, you can also find an extensive installation guide, with walk-throughs for testing (in a VM) or even fully adopting this OS.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.