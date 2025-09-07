Custom Windows 11 builder axes Microsoft's AI features, whack-a-moling Copilot, Outlook, and Teams — new Tiny11 Builder release should be Windows 11 25H2 ready

Windows bloat hater NTDEV has released an updated version of Tiny11 Builder, a tool which facilitates the creation of minimal and decluttered Windows 11 installs. The headlining changes presented here are the tool's ability to remove Copilot, the new Outlook client, and Teams. But there’s much more. NTDEV says that Tiny11 Builder is now ready for Windows 11 25H2, despite Microsoft’s whack-a-mole attempts to push unwanted apps onto your storage.

The latest release of Tiny11 Builder is claimed to be compatible with “all Windows 11 SKUs, all languages (at least in theory), for both x64 and arm64.” Moreover, it has been tested on the latest Windows 11 24H2, 25H2, as well as Canary Build 27934 releases.

The developer notes that, as well as the new features mentioned, this latest release fixes a few bugs, and promises updated script generated disk images will be “much smaller.” It is explained that the space-saving is largely due to the use of Microsoft’s LZMS compression.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Bloat removed via the standard Tiny11 Builder script: Clipchamp News Weather Xbox app GetHelp GetStarted Office Hub Solitaire PeopleApp PowerAutomate ToDo Alarms Mail and Calendar Feedback Hub Maps Sound Recorder Your Phone Media Player QuickAssist Tablet PC Math Edge OneDrive Copilot New Outlook Client

If you are interested in the goings-on behind the scenes of this tool, we recommend that you visit the Tiny11 Builder GitHub page. There it is explained that this tool is simply a PowerShell script dubbed tiny11maker.ps1. When executed, the script will pare down a fresh official Windows ISO which can be grabbed directly from Microsoft.

There is just one executable required, if you wish to sidestep the Windows 11 system requirements. In such a case, you will use oscdimg.exe, which is provided in the Windows ADK, and is used to create bootable ISO images.

Last but not least, an “unattended answer file” is included in the distribution, so that users can enjoy a zero-friction bypass of the Microsoft Account OOBE.

Core, if you dare

There’s also a more powerful ‘Tiny11 core Builder’ being made available alongside this new release. But please be aware that this core release is flagged as being “for testing purposes only,” and “a quick and dirty development testbed.” The core release can make Windows 11 images much smaller, it is claimed, but sacrifices some serviceability features.

