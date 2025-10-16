Microsoft wants you to talk to Windows 11 PCs again — Copilot gets 'conversational' input to complement your mouse and keyboard

News
By published

And Copilot is coming for your Windows 11 Search Bar

Windows 11
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft is pushing to make every Windows 11 PC an AI PC. In new updates, the company is focusing on further integrating AI into Windows 11 apps and experiences (not just chatbots), and making voice as much of an input option as the keyboard and mouse.

The idea, Microsoft says, is that AI on a PC should be easy and natural to interact with in either text or voice; that it should be able to see your screen and information and help; and that it should be able, with your permission, to "take action on your behalf."

Windows Insider Experiences

Microsoft is bringing a handful of new Copilot features to Windows Insider before they go wide, with plenty of opt-in security controls..These include a new feature to build Copilot into the taskbar, called "Ask Copilot," that takes the place of the traditional search bar. Microsoft says this will let you use just one click to jump into chat, search for files, or use Copilot Voice or Vision. This, like many of Microsoft's Copilot features, is opt-in.There's also a new mode called Copilot Actions, which will let Copilot take action on your behalf. An experimental feature will go beyond the web and even let the AI use your local files, including sorting photos and finding information in documents.

Windows 11

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Copilot Actions will let you observe every step it takes, and you can take over at any point. It will launch in Copilot Labs with a narrow set of use cases, and Navjot Virk, corporate vice president of Windows Experiences, said that these will include more complicated tasks as the model is trained. Actions will be turned off by default, and may request additional consent before doing anything deemed important.

Windows users will also be able to connect Copilot to services, including OneDrive and Outlook, as well as Google services like Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Calendar. From here, Copilot will be able to see your calendar and other personal data to help you find personalized information like appointments, contact details, and documents.The Copilot Connections will also let you export text from Copilot to Microsoft 365, letting you put results into homework or presentations.

Lastly, Microsoft is integrating Manus, a general AI agent, into File Explorer. This AI, which is also available through a native app on Windows 11, can use your documents to complete tasks like creating a website, without you needing to code.

Copilot Plus update

There's only one AI announcement for Copilot+ computers. The Click-to-Do feature will now be able to add actions from Zoom. For example, if you hover over an email address, there will be an option to invite that person to a Zoom meeting.

In other Windows news, earlier this week, Microsoft dropped support for Windows 10 and is encouraging customers to update to Windows 11 with new and improved devices. Extended support for Windows 10 is available to some customers as well as businesses.

Google Preferred Source

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.

Andrew E. Freedman
Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew E. Freedman is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming. He also keeps up with the latest news. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Threads @FreedmanAE and BlueSky @andrewfreedman.net. You can send him tips on Signal: andrewfreedman.01

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • logainofhades
    Hard pass.
    Reply
  • Alvar "Miles" Udell
    I don't see it taking off in offices for some time, at least those using non-custom Copilot models, too much of a security vulnerability, but for home users and individual small businesses it could work, as long as they don't apply a double standard of Copilot vs every other VA/"AI".
    Reply
  • S58_is_the_goat
    Can't wait...

    https://media.tenor.com/3cOD7pDtUI0AAAAM/hello-computer-hello.gif
    Reply
  • ezst036
    Admin said:
    "Microsoft wants you to...."
    That's always the common theme.

    What does the customer want? Well Microsoft wants you to...... (fill in here)
    Reply
  • cyrusfox
    Yet another feature no one asked for. Return full right click context and make the UI customizable (IE revert all the changes W11 made to W10).
    Reply