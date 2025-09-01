Linux gaming OS Kazeta promises ‘console gaming experience of the 1990s’ for PC users — supports almost any DRM-free game, past or present

Kazeta has arrived to “bring the console gaming experience of the '90s to modern PC hardware” (h/t GamingOnLinux). With this new Linux-based OS from the makers of Chimera OS, the promise is of a gaming experience where you simply “insert cart, power on, play.” Before doing that you will, of course, have to prepare the carts, but the developers assert that gamers can “turn any DRM-free game into a physical cart.” SD cards are the preferred choice for creating a game cartridge library.

GamingOnLinux received an email from Kazeta developer Alesh Slovak, which gives some insight into why this “pure gaming” OS was created. Slovak cited several reasons for originating Kazeta: for non-technical people who get lost in ChimeraOS or SteamOS menu interface structure, a disenchantment with digital storefronts, a fondness of collecting old physical games, and a feeling that preserving a digital game collection this way was a good idea.

The developers are under no illusion that Kazeta is for everyone. It needs “a bit of work” to setup and get started, it is admitted, but after that it is plain sailing 90s console gaming style.

The aforementioned “bit of work” means that you will have to install Kazeta OS on a PC. You’ll probably want to do it on a machine that is surplus to your daily computing requirements, yet have enough muscle to handle your intended game cart library. The process will go something like this:

Check Kazeta system requirements

Make sure you have a supported controller

Download the OS installer ISO (2.5GB at the time of writing)

Install the OS

Download and prepare game carts based on a sample cart, or by creating your own

Maximum 90s convenience plus top 2020s performance

Once the above is all done, and time will vary depending on the size and complexity of your game library, you are ready to sit back and enjoy the promised console gaming experience of the '90s. That means from now on in you insert a cart, press power, and you will be in your chosen game in no time, enjoying “maximum performance,” according to the devs.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Kazeta (Image credit: Kazeta

From now on, your gaming experience will be DRM-free, with no online requirements, no severs, no accounts, no subscriptions… Yet your library can still encompass most modern hits and old classics available for Windows and/or Linux, including GOG and itch.io titles, as well as emulator titles.

Interestingly, if you start up your newly created ‘pure gaming’ device without a cart plugged in, you will be sent a retro-style BIOS menu where you can see all your game saves. In another echo from the past, save game data is stored on this PC, while your home-crafted game carts remain read-only.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!