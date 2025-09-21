Commodore 64 Ultimate eclipses 10,000 units sold milestone — rebooted firm gives huge thank you to fans

The new, reinvigorated Commodore has announced that its maiden product reached a significant milestone. A few hours ago, the official Commodore account on X shared evidence that the Commodore 64 Ultimate had eclipsed the 10,000 units sold milestone. The statement also offered profuse thanks to the community.

On behalf of the entire Commodore team, a HUGE THANK YOU goes out to you, our incredible community. Hitting 10K pre-orders of the Commodore 64 Ultimate is only possible because of your passion and support.Together, we’re not just reliving history, we’re building the future… pic.twitter.com/l2YJmQBBgOSeptember 21, 2025

If you unfurl the embedded Tweet, above, you can see the growth in sales charted for the C64 Ultimate (all models). Things got off to a galloping start from the get-go on July 12 this year. From August, we have seen more steady progress in sales numbers. Interestingly, the chart has markers on the timeline to coincide with the ‘Let’s Buy Commodore’ video trilogy releases. These videos got hundreds of thousands of views (one over 400,000), so the Commodore management were obviously measuring the media impact on sales trends.

Our last report, on how Commodore successfully raked in over $2 million during the C64 Ultimate’s debut week, coincided with a video release titled ‘Making History: Signing the Commodore Contract + C64 Ultimate Production Update.’ We also saw a very positive blip in sales around that date. Perhaps people felt assured that Commodore was really back.

New Commodore 64 Ultimate: The Best-Selling Home Computer Ever Is Back - YouTube Watch On

In a quick follow-up to the 10K milestone Tweet, Commodore reminded its fans that “there’s still time to secure your spot in Batch 1 of the Commodore 64 Ultimate pre-orders over at https://www.commodore.net/ to make sure you’ll be among the first to receive yours this year.” Pricing for this FPGA-powered retro-futuristic machine featuring the “world's first transparent keyboard circuit board” starts from $299. Readers are reminded that the “Founders Edition will be a one-time run,” and we don’t have word on what will succeed it for latecomers – surely something very similar.

Retro computing fans should be cheered by this latest Commodore milestone, even if they aren’t particularly interested in experiencing a modern C64. Remember, the new Commodore has quite boldly claimed that it will become a “Founder's Sandbox,” for new computer tech projects. Its roadmap will feature as many as 12 major releases over the next four years – which should be exciting for all computer enthusiasts.

