After locking out the U.S., China offers rare earth development assistance to Malaysia — country has estimated 16.2 million metric tons of elements worth $175 billion

Malaysia's rare earth material reserves are said to be worth approximately US$175 billion

Malaysian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Sustainability Johari Ambud Ghani revealed that Chinese President Xi Jinping offered the country technical assistance to develop its rare-earth processing capabilities. Digitimes reported that the leader of the Communist Party of China proposed this deal during his visit in 2024, but it came with one key condition: the cooperation will be limited to state-owned companies only, citing technology protection concerns.

Rare-earth elements are crucial ingredients for many modern technologies, especially in semiconductor and chip manufacturing. China is one of the biggest exporters of these materials, and its control over the market has allowed it to use it as a bargaining chip in its negotiations with the U.S. So, Beijing’s offer to essentially develop a competitor for its own industry raises strategic questions, especially given Kuala Lumpur’s close ties with Washington.

Nevertheless, it seems that China isn’t the only one putting something on the table for Malaysia to consider. Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry Zafrul Aziz said that the country is also holding talks regarding rare earths with the U.S., and that it’s promising “equal and non-discriminatory application of relevant policies” to the two rivals.

