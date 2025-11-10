Only $399 for the Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer — an all-time low price in its early Black Friday sales blowout

We're getting closer and closer to Black Friday, but that doesn't really matter here, as 3D printer manufacturer Bambu Lab is already deep into its early Black Friday sales. The Bambu Lab P1S is one of our favorite 3D printers we've reviewed, a winner of an Editor's Choice award, and an almost perfect star score. Bambu Lab has brought out the latest P2S to replace the P1S, but unfortunately for 3D printing hobbyists and especially fans of Bambu Lab in the US, the P2S is unavailable to purchase at the moment.

Go to the Bambu Lab website, and you can find the Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer for $399, the all-time low price for this printer. The list price for the P1S was previously $699, but we have seen the printer for less quite frequently over the last 6 months with various sales events and clippable coupon codes.

We had the chance to review the Bambu Lab P1S and noted how the P1S came semi-assembled for an easy setup out of the box, with the printer featuring automatic bed leveling, an abundance of presets in the slicer software, and exceptional print speeds with up to a 20000 mm/s² acceleration limit. The P1S comes with a fully enclosed print space, making the P1S perfect for high-temperature prints, and has a build volume of 256 x 256 x 256 mm.

The P1S uses a proprietary .4mm nozzle attached to a direct drive extruder. The print bed is made from a PEI textured spring steel sheet for hassle-free print removals. Bambu Labs' P1S has multiple wireless options, including both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support. Load prints locally thanks to an available microSD card slot, and navigate all the menus and settings with the bright LED screen.

