Huawei is making its Ascend AI GPU software toolkit open-source to better compete against CUDA

Huawei is getting better at making AI GPUs. Now it wants to increase adoption of its technology on the software side

Huawei has greenlit a plan to open-source its CANN software toolkit for its Ascend AI GPUs. According to the South China Morning Post, Huawei is making this move in order to better compete against Nvidia and its closed-source CUDA software ecosystem.

Open-sourcing CANN, or Compute Architecture for Neural Networks, could further speed up developer innovation and improve the usability of Huawei's Ascend AI GPUs. Furthermore, Huawei has reportedly already held talks with China's leading AI players, business partners, universities, and research institutions on how to build an open-sourced Ascend ecosystem.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • -Fran-
    Why is contributing to OpenCL so darn hard? (both rethoric and literal)

    Just make OCL better as it was, and is, the open tool we should agree on improving for this.

    Regards.
  • bit_user
    I'm curious to know whether they followed AMD's play of trying to make a CUDA work-alike (i.e. HIP), or if they developed something completely from scratch (a bit more like what Intel tried with oneAPI).
  • bit_user
    -Fran- said:
    Just make OCL better as it was, and is, the open tool we should agree on improving for this.
    Intel has been the lone stalwart really pushing to improve OpenCL. Their oneAPI is built on it.

    Battlemage turns out some decent performance numbers, considering its hardware specs. These are some of the first compute benchmarks on it. I wonder how performance has matured.
    https://www.phoronix.com/review/intel-arc-b580-gpu-compute
