Enthusiast spends 6 years building 'world's most impractical display' — 1,000-pixel wood panel uses a hacked-apart CNC machine to change a single pixel just 10 times a minute

Send an image to it now, via the web app. But be prepared for a wait.

Ben Holmen&#039;s wooden Kilopixel display
(Image credit: Ben Holmen's Kilopixel)

Engineer Ben Holmen has spent six years crafting “the world's most impractical 1000-pixel display.” This large and purposely inefficient device, which displays images by rotating an array of stained wood blocks, is now open to public usage via a web app. Holmen has dubbed this interactive 40 x 25 pixel grid the Kilopixel.

In Holmen's blog post, we read that the project involved “a web app, a physical controller, a custom CNC build, generated gcode, tons of fabrication, 3d modeling, 3d printing, material sourcing.” Holmen is happy to recall that it's his most ambitious project yet.

  • chaz_music
    Interesting concept, but I would have come up with a solenoid based design. Just be mindful of the holding current. If you have ever worked on a a pinball game, the solenoid power supply is massive. You could end up with a 2KW low pixel count display!
