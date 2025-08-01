Dell's back-to-school sale takes $350 off the price of Alienware's 4K QD-OLED curved gaming monitor

Save a whopping $350 during Dell's back-to-school sales event. You can grab the Dell Alienware AW3225QF curved 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor from Dell for just $849, the lowest price I've ever seen for this rather luxurious monitor with extra card and membership discounts. It's still an expensive outlay even with the discount, but if you're a gamer and fancy trying out a gaming monitor with perfect motion resolution and low input lag, then this could be the opportunity for you to experience QD-OLED in action.

The Alienware AW3225QF is a large 32-inch gaming monitor that boasts impressive specs and an extensive list of additional features. It's easy to see why this gaming monitor would be a welcome addition to any PC gaming setup. With a 4K resolution and ample pixel density on its 32-inch QD-OLED screen, the Alienware AW3225QF is a great piece of kit, but it comes with a fairly hefty price tag. It's awesome to see such a large discount in Dell's back-to-school sales event.

We've had the Alienware AW3225QF on the test bench to review and were so impressed with its performance in our benchmark testing that we awarded the monitor 5 stars and gave it our coveted Editor's Choice award. We noted how the monitor produced a stunning image with broad contrast and rich color, and how the OLED panel had a greater color volume than most other OLEDs we'd tested. Motion smoothness is another standout feature of the QD-OLED panel.

In our testing, the Alienware AW3225QF had exceptional responsiveness. Performing better than even LCDs running at 360, 500, and 540 Hz. The only caveat is that the AW3225QF’s 4K resolution plus high refresh rate will demand more from your system, so a powerful graphics card is necessary to experience the full capabilities of this monitor.

Enhancing immersion in your games, the AW3225QF sweeps around your peripheral vision thanks to its rounded 1700R curve. Adaptive-Sync, HDR10, and Dolby Vision are some of the AW3225QF's major selling points aside from the impressive QD-OLED panel used for this screen. Excellent build quality and a 240 Hz 4K QD-OLED display help to justify the price somewhat compared to just buying a large OLED TV.

