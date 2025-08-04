E-paper hits 75 Hz to better suit productivity tasks — kits in two screen sizes go up for pre-order, starting at $199

HDMI and USB Type-C connected 6- and 13.3-inch displays use an open-source FPGA controller for zippy performance. Orders to be delivered in Q4 2025.

Modos Paper Dev Kit displays
(Image credit: Modus Tech)

Modos Tech has announced that its fast and responsive e-Paper monitors for productivity users are now available for pre-order. The new displays are being provided in dev-kit form, touted as the “world’s fastest open-hardware e-paper monitor.” Central to these claims are the shared performance figures, which indicate the Modos Paper Dev Kit display delivers refresh rates up to 75 Hz and sub-100 ms latency.

This e-paper endeavor has taken quite some time to get to this stage. We remember reporting on a Modus Paper project update back in May 2024.

Modos Paper Dev Kit displays
(Image credit: Modus Tech)
