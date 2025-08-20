Portable Monitors
Tom's Hardware is an industry leader in portable monitor testing, reviews, and analysis. Here you can find all the details about the latest and greatest portable monitor technology, including news and reviews covering the entire gamut of modern display tech. You can also head to our best portable monitors page for in-depth buying recommendations.
Aura Triple Aero 15.6 Pro Max portable monitor review: 43 inches of real estate spread across three displays
By Brandon Hill published
The Aura Triple Aero 15.6 Pro Max is a beastly “portable” monitor with three 15.6-inch 1080p IPS panels.
Save up to 40% on these portable monitors
By Brandon Hill last updated
There are excellent back to school deals to be had on portable monitors from Arzopa and Feelworld
E-paper hits 75 Hz to better suit productivity tasks
By Mark Tyson published
Modos Tech has announced that its fast and responsive e-Paper monitors for productivity users have become available for pre-order.
Best Portable Monitors 2025: Gaming and Laptop Productivity
By Brandon Hill last updated
These are the best portable monitors to ponder if you're looking to expand real estate for your laptop.
Espresso Displays 15 Pro portable monitor review: Bright and colorful with 4K charm
By Brandon Hill published
The Espresso Displays 15 Pro delivers a colorful 4K punch in a trim aluminum frame.
Dell Pro 14 Plus (P1425) 14-inch portable monitor review: Long on performance, short on value
By Brandon Hill published
Dell hits all the fundamentals with a colorful IPS panel and integrated stand, but its rivals are more attractively priced.
KYY X90D Triple Portable Monitor Review: A screaming dual-screen bargain at $250
By Brandon Hill published
The X90D takes one step forward on color and a step back on brightness, but comes with a significantly lower price tag.
ViewSonic VX1654 portable monitor review: One trick pony
By Brandon Hill published
If you’re expecting a good all-around portable monitor, look elsewhere.
ViewSonic VX1655-4K-OLED portable monitor review: 4K OLED goodness in a slim package
By Brandon Hill published
The ViewSonic VX1655-4K-OLED has excellent fundamentals as a portable monitor, but fumbles with the integrated speakers.
