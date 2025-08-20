Portable Monitors

Tom's Hardware is an industry leader in portable monitor testing, reviews, and analysis. Here you can find all the details about the latest and greatest portable monitor technology, including news and reviews covering the entire gamut of modern display tech. You can also head to our best portable monitors page for in-depth buying recommendations.

Aura Triple Aero 15.6 Pro Max

Aura Triple Aero 15.6 Pro Max portable monitor review: 43 inches of real estate spread across three displays

By Brandon Hill published

The Aura Triple Aero 15.6 Pro Max is a beastly “portable” monitor with three 15.6-inch 1080p IPS panels.

Portable Monitors Back to School

Save up to 40% on these portable monitors

By Brandon Hill last updated

There are excellent back to school deals to be had on portable monitors from Arzopa and Feelworld

Modos Paper Dev Kit displays

E-paper hits 75 Hz to better suit productivity tasks

By Mark Tyson published

Modos Tech has announced that its fast and responsive e-Paper monitors for productivity users have become available for pre-order.

Best Portable Monitors

Best Portable Monitors 2025: Gaming and Laptop Productivity

By Brandon Hill last updated

These are the best portable monitors to ponder if you're looking to expand real estate for your laptop.

Espresso Displays 15 Pro

Espresso Displays 15 Pro portable monitor review: Bright and colorful with 4K charm

By Brandon Hill published

The Espresso Displays 15 Pro delivers a colorful 4K punch in a trim aluminum frame.

Dell Pro 14 Plus

Dell Pro 14 Plus (P1425) 14-inch portable monitor review: Long on performance, short on value

By Brandon Hill published

Dell hits all the fundamentals with a colorful IPS panel and integrated stand, but its rivals are more attractively priced.

KYY X90D Triple Portable Monitor

KYY X90D Triple Portable Monitor Review: A screaming dual-screen bargain at $250

By Brandon Hill published

The X90D takes one step forward on color and a step back on brightness, but comes with a significantly lower price tag.

ViewSonic VX1654

ViewSonic VX1654 portable monitor review: One trick pony

By Brandon Hill published

If you’re expecting a good all-around portable monitor, look elsewhere.

ViewSonic VX1655-4K-OLED

ViewSonic VX1655-4K-OLED portable monitor review: 4K OLED goodness in a slim package

By Brandon Hill published

The ViewSonic VX1655-4K-OLED has excellent fundamentals as a portable monitor, but fumbles with the integrated speakers.

ViewSonic VG1656N

ViewSonic VG1656N portable monitor review: Delivering wireless freedom

By Brandon Hill published

It may not have an integrated kickstand, but the ViewSonic VG1656N delivers with a Smart Cover, 1200p IPS panel, integrated battery, and wireless casting support.

