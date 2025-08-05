Snag up to 40% off with these excellent portable monitor deals, just in time for the back-to-school season

Deals
By published

Save on an extra monitor for work or play

Portable Monitors Back to School
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

Back to school season is nearly upon us, which means that now is an excellent time to start looking for tech deals for your favorite student(s). One category that parents might not often think about is portable monitors, but they can be highly beneficial to students, especially as they start moving into middle and high school. Portable monitors enable students, who often rely on laptops for school work, to expand their workspace, which can be particularly useful when researching and writing reports.

Luckily, there are plenty of deals to be found on some great portable monitors out there. And best of all, you don’t have to spend a lot of money to find a great monitor – many can be had for under $100, making for an easy buying decision.

Arzopa A1
Save 39%
Arzopa A1: was $104 now $63 at Amazon

The Arzopa A1 is a 15.6-inch monitor with a 1080p resolution, a built-in kickstand, USB-C and HDMI connectivity, and a sub-$170 price tag.

View Deal
Feelworld DH101
Save $20
Feelworld DH101: was $149 now $129 at BHPhoto

The Feelworld DH101 is tiny in stature, but big on features/performance. It features a bright and colorful IPS panel, and even supports multi-touch.

View Deal
Arzopa Z1FC
Save 26%
Arzopa Z1FC: was $129 now $96 at Amazon

The Arzopa is equally adept at gaming and productivity tasks thanks to its 16.1-inch panel size and 144Hz refresh rate. It can also be had for under $100.

View Deal
Brandon Hill
Brandon Hill

Brandon Hill is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware. He has written about PC and Mac tech since the late 1990s with bylines at AnandTech, DailyTech, and Hot Hardware. When he is not consuming copious amounts of tech news, he can be found enjoying the NC mountains or the beach with his wife and two sons.