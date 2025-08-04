New Ryzen 9000X3D CPU could deliver EPYC levels of game-boosting L3 cache — rumored chip reportedly sports 16 Zen 5 cores, 192MB L3 cache, 200W TDP

AMD already sells some of the best CPUs on the retail market. However, hardware leaker chi11eddog claims that the chipmaker might capitalize on the success of the Ryzen 9000X3D series and introduce two more models to the already diverse family.

The new processors will continue to utilize the Granite Ridge silicon with Zen 5 execution cores. One of the two rumored models will reportedly have 16 cores with simultaneous multithreading (SMT), a configuration similar to the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and the regular Ryzen 9 9950X. However, the most surprising feature resides in the L3 cache. According to the leaker, the 16-core X3D part will reportedly employ a dual CCD (Core Complex Die) configuration. While AMD has previously released Ryzen chips with dual CCDs, the chipmaker has never slapped 3D V-Cache on both CCDs.

As a quick refresher, each CCD is equipped with 32MB of L3 cache and 64MB of 3D V-Cache, totaling 96MB of total L3 cache per CCD. Consequently, a chip featuring two CCDs would logically increase the maximum L3 cache to 192MB, which is 50% more than the amount found in the Ryzen 9 9950X3D. Although we have encountered 192MB of L3 cache as far back as AMD’s EPYC 7002 (codenamed Rome) processors from the Zen 2 era, it remains an unprecedented feat for a consumer processor to possess such a substantial amount of L3 cache.

Apparently, the Ryzen 9000X3D SKU with 3D V-Cache on both CCDs could have a 200W TDP. This is because the additional 3D V-Cache on the other CCD consumes more power, which explains the higher TDP. For now, we don’t have an idea whether the clock speeds will be the same or higher. Compared to the Ryzen 9 9950X3D, the upcoming SKU could consume 18% more power.

AMD Ryzen 9000X3D Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D — Pricing and Specifications Processor MSRP Architecture Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clock (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) TDP (W) ?* ? Zen 5 X3D 16 / 32 ? 192 200 Ryzen 9 9950X3D $699 Zen 5 X3D 16 / 32 4.3 / 5.7 128 170 Ryzen 9 9900X3D $599 Zen 5 X3D 12 / 24 4.4 / 5.5 128 120 Ryzen 7 9800X3D $480 Zen 5 X3D 8 / 16 4.7 / 5.2 96 120 ?* ? Zen 5 X3D 8 / 16 ? 96 120

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

The second rumored processor allegedly boasts eight cores, sixteen threads, and a 96MB L3 cache. The leaker suggests that it’s a 120W processor. These specifications are reminiscent of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which shares similar characteristics. Notably, the leaker did not disclose the clock speeds. However, the new SKU will probably be a lower-clocked variant of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, possibly a Ryzen 7 9700X3D or a similar model.

Ryzen processors with a single CCD generally offer better gaming performance compared to those with two CCDs. This applies to the Ryzen X3D variant as well since the 3D V-Cache is only present on one of them. The disadvantage of dual CCDs is the introduction of latency, which negatively impacts performance because data has to travel across the CCDs instead of a single CCD. Consequently, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D outperforms the Ryzen 9 9950X3D. It would be intriguing to assess how having 3D V-Cache on both CCDs could enhance performance and possibly reduce latency.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The technology was always there. AMD could easily integrate 3D V-Cache into any number of CCDs it desired. It wasn’t a question of whether AMD could or couldn’t do it; it was a matter of whether the chipmaker wanted to do it. Logically, producing a single CCD Ryzen 9000X3D is already expensive, so adding the L3 SRAM to both CCDs would make it even more costly. The Ryzen 9 9950X3D, which has a $699 MSRP, is already selling for $669. Introducing a new 16-core SKU with 192MB L3 cache will bring the MSRP closer to Ryzen Threadripper levels. AMD already has the ultimate gaming champion in the Ryzen 7 9800X3D and a productivity powerhouse in the Ryzen 9 9950X3D. So, AMD releasing an even higher-end part may be more about spurring sales of its platform rather than a need to stay ahead of its CPU competition.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google Newsto get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.