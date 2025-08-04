New Ryzen 9000X3D CPU could deliver EPYC levels of game-boosting L3 cache — rumored chip reportedly sports 16 Zen 5 cores, 192MB L3 cache, 200W TDP

News
By published

A new Ryzen 9000X3D flagship could be in the works.

Ryzen 9000 CPU
(Image credit: AMD)

AMD already sells some of the best CPUs on the retail market. However, hardware leaker chi11eddog claims that the chipmaker might capitalize on the success of the Ryzen 9000X3D series and introduce two more models to the already diverse family.

The new processors will continue to utilize the Granite Ridge silicon with Zen 5 execution cores. One of the two rumored models will reportedly have 16 cores with simultaneous multithreading (SMT), a configuration similar to the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and the regular Ryzen 9 9950X. However, the most surprising feature resides in the L3 cache. According to the leaker, the 16-core X3D part will reportedly employ a dual CCD (Core Complex Die) configuration. While AMD has previously released Ryzen chips with dual CCDs, the chipmaker has never slapped 3D V-Cache on both CCDs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D — Pricing and Specifications

Processor

MSRP

Architecture

Cores / Threads

Base / Boost Clock (GHz)

L3 Cache (MB)

TDP (W)

?*

?

Zen 5 X3D

16 / 32

?

192

200

Ryzen 9 9950X3D

$699

Zen 5 X3D

16 / 32

4.3 / 5.7

128

170

Ryzen 9 9900X3D

$599

Zen 5 X3D

12 / 24

4.4 / 5.5

128

120

Ryzen 7 9800X3D

$480

Zen 5 X3D

8 / 16

4.7 / 5.2

96

120

?*

?

Zen 5 X3D

8 / 16

?

96

120

See more CPUs News
Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor and Memory Reviewer

Zhiye Liu is a news editor and memory reviewer at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.