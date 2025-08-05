14 ex-Huawei employees handed down prison sentences in China — accused face up to six years for taking 'chip-related business secrets' with them to form startup Zunpai

News
By published

Case against 14 tech secrets snatchers concludes with fines and incarceration.

Huawei Lianqiu Lake R&amp;D Center
(Image credit: Shanghai Municipal People's Government)

China’s courts take tech secret pilfering seriously, if one of its homegrown companies appears to be the victim. The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports that a Shanghai court has sentenced 14 former Huawei employees, who were accused of taking a number of “chip-related business secrets” with them, when they scooted off to form a new startup called Zunpai Communication Technology.

Apparently, the precise punishment to be meted out upon the accused remains uncertain, as the verdict is yet to be published online. However, sources indicate that the ex-Huawei engineers will face financial penalties and up to six years in jail.

TOPICS
Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

2 Comments Comment from the forums