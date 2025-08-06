Apple I replica can run ChatGPT — Macintosh Founding Father uses Wi-Fi module to turn relic into AI assistant

Better yet, it was put together by original Apple employee and Apple II engineer, Daniel Kottke.

In a continuing example of just how versatile some early computers were, a replica of an Apple 1 showed up at the Vintage Computer Festival West run by the Computer History Museum, upgraded with a modern Wi-Fi module, and running the latest instance of ChatGPT. Better yet, it was put together by original Apple employee and Macintosh legend, Daniel Kottke.

The Apple 1 was originally released in 1976 and featured a 1 MHz processor, just 4KB of memory, and 256 bytes of storage. Targeting the hobbyist market, it was relatively expensive at the time at $666.66 - equivalent to around $3,700 in today's money. It was short-lived, though, replaced by the Apple II just three years later, and only around 200 were sold.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • usertests
    It was cooler when "thing displays text from ChatGPT" was done with a graphing calculator.

    Demoscene stuff pushing ancient hardware to its limits is way more interesting than Wi-Fi mods.
  • TerryLaze
    An original apple 1 replica, not one of those fake replicated replicas.......
  • cuvtixo
    TerryLaze said:
    An original apple 1 replica, not one of those fake replicated replicas.......
    "That's probably why even an Apple II engineer like Kottke built his latest project around a replica, but it's still impressive." eh, give 'em a break. What really excited me is the wood keyboard cabinet. It's pretty silly in the context, but I want one!
