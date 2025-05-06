Nvidia warns U.S. AI hardware export rules could backfire, empowering Huawei to define global standards

Nvidia strongly opposes the AI Diffusion Rule, warns that it poses risks to U.S. AI global dominance.

When it comes to long-term prosperity in the high-tech world, it's all about setting standards. Intel once set the standard with x86, PCIe, and USB and now the vast majority of devices use these technologies in one way or another. Nvidia now enjoys its investments in the CUDA ecosystem and is setting the standard in AI compute in general. To a large degree, Nvidia's efforts made the U.S. industry the leader in AI. However, containing AI hardware in the U.S. will provoke rapid development of competing AI ecosystems that can eventually outperform the one developed in America.

"We are at an inflection point: the United States needs to decide if it is going to continue to lead the global development and deployment of AI or if we are going to retreat and retrench," a remark by Nvidia's chief executive Jensen Huang (republished by Ray Wang reads) to the U.S. lawmakers reads. "America cannot lead by slowing down. If we step back, others will step in. And the global AI ecosystem will fragment — technologically, economically, and ideologically."

Nvidia is everywhere - for now

For now, Nvidia and its CUDA ecosystem set the standards for AI applications across the world, both for training and for inference. With products like GB200/GB300 NVL72 Nvidia can address companies that need on-premise AI deployments for their AI applications. Given the ubiquity of CUDA, such deployments are easy and relatively inexpensive. Nonetheless, Nvidia has domestic rivals, including traditional competitors like AMD and Intel as well as newcomers like D-Matrix and Tenstorrent. Most of their efforts are aimed at inference though, as Nvidia is the de facto king of AI training thanks to CUDA.

Thanks to the omnipresence of CUDA, Nvidia leads in AI not only in the U.S., but also in Europe and China. The vast majority of China's high-tech giants — Alibaba, ByteDance, Tencent, just to name a few — use Nvidia hardware and virtually all European companies use Nvidia hardware.

Meanwhile, when it comes to China, Nvidia has major rivals both on the hardware and platform sides. On the hardware front, Nvidia has competitors like Biren Technology, InnoSilicon, and Moore Threads. These companies are quite formidable competitors, even though for now their market share is negligible. All three companies use PowerVR GPU IP developed by the U.K.-based Imagination Technologies and have loads of experience with GPU development, according to Jon Peddie, the head of Jon Peddie Research.

The founder of Moore Threads, Zhang Jianzhong (also known as Zhang Jian Zhong), previously worked at Nvidia: he was the general manager of Nvidia's operations in China.

The founder of Biren Technology, Li Bing, previously worked at Huawei and also had experience at other tech companies. Co-CEO of Biren Technology is Allen Lee (also known as Li Xinrong), who used to be vice president and general manager of AMD's China R&D Center. He joined the startup in 2021 as co-CEO, and now he oversees organizational management and product design.

"Li Bing's background and expertise in the tech industry likely influenced his vision for Biren Technology, which focuses on developing high-performance GPUs for various applications," Peddie told Tom's Hardware.

The importance of Huawei

But while Biren, InnoSilicon, and Moore Threads have rather good hardware, for now they lack an ecosystem that is comparable to Nvidia's CUDA. However, there is a company in China that can compete with Nvidia not only on the hardware side of matters, but also on the platform level: Huawei. Huawei has its Cloud Matrix 384 system, which it claims can outperform Nvidia's GB200 NVL72 rack-scale machine for AI. Perhaps more importantly, the company has its own AI-oriented, heterogeneous Compute Architecture for Neural Networks (CANN) platform designed specifically to use the potential of Huawei's HiSilicon Ascend AI processors.

Just like Nvidia's CUDA, Huawei's CANN offers a complete suite of development resources such as runtime systems, model-building tools, and compilers. It works with both Huawei's MindSpore platform and widely-used AI libraries like TensorFlow and PyTorch, making it flexible for developers. The framework includes a broad range of tuned computational components to speed up model execution and is also compatible with ONNX Runtime, allowing it to run ONNX-based models efficiently on the company's Ascend accelerators for AI.

Although CANN is a key part of Huawei’s AI infrastructure, it has drawn criticism for being difficult to work with, mainly due to unstable performance, inadequate documentation, and reliability issues that complicate model training and deployment. Huawei has acknowledged these problems and is actively working to strengthen the platform and improve its usability. For now, imperfection of Huwei's CANN and significant efforts that are required to port programs from CUDA to CANN (several months and hundreds of developers) limit success of Huawei's hardware.

Nvidia's dominance may not last forever

However, if Nvidia's GPUs will be unavailable for Chinese and European buyers, they will at least consider Huawei, or perhaps Biren, Innosilicon, or Moore Threads hardware. This will not only decrease Nvidia's revenues by tens of billions every year and its market capitalization by hundreds of billions, but could also eventually make its competitors from China as trend setters in the AI segment, the company believes.

"Regardless of how one feels about DeepSeek’s open-source R1 model, it is a clear indication that innovation is moving rapidly around the world, with or without leading U.S. tech," the statement by Nvidia reads. "If U.S. platforms are absent, companies will turn to strategic competitors like Huawei to fill the gap. This is why leadership in AI depends not just on what we restrict — but on what we enable. Ecosystems are essential. It is not just about who can build the biggest data center or train the most advanced model. […]. One of Nvidia's key strengths is our global network of 6 million developers who build on our platforms. If we lose that ecosystem to our competitors, it will be almost impossible to get it back."

AI diffusion rule to be implemented from May 15

The new U.S. export rules for compute GPUs — known as the AI Diffusion Rule — come into effect on May 15. Under the Biden administration's AI Diffusion framework, unrestricted access to high-end AI chips like Nvidia's H100 is reserved for companies in the U.S. and a select group of 18 allied countries classified as 'Tier 1.' Companies in 'Tier 2' nations are subject to an annual limit of approximately 50,000 H100-class GPUs, unless they secure verified end user (VEU) approval. They can still import up to 1,700 units per year without a license, and these do not count toward the national quota. However, countries listed as 'Tier 3' — including China, Russia, and Macau — are essentially blocked from receiving such hardware due to arms embargo restrictions. The Trump administration is now reviewing this tier system to make it more straightforward and enforceable, and is rumored to make limitations for Tier 2 nations even stricter.

Not only will Nvidia cease to be able to sell its GPUs to China, which is one of its largest markets, but its Chinese customers will be forced to either use its GPUs in the cloud, or switch to processors developed in China, such as those designed by Huawei or one of the aforementioned companies. While this will slow down development of China's AI sector in the short term, it will give a strong boost for its AI hardware ecosystem in the mid and long-term future.

Huawei already spends tens of billions of dollars on R&D every year. Once Huawei and others increase sales of their AI hardware, they will be able to invest more in development of their AI ecosystems, which will get more competitive against those developed by Nvidia and other American companies (such as AMD and Intel) than they are today.

Huawei can become a global AI leader

Having China as a fortress and being able to sell its hardware elsewhere, Huawei and other Chinese companies will compete against Nvidia and other American entities for European and Middle-East AI hardware markets. What's more important, they will be able to set standards of the AI market and that will not only reduce Nvidia's influence on such standards, but it will greatly reduce American influence on AI development. AI leadership is about more than market share, it is about strategic control over future governance models.

"Today, the U.S. semiconductor industry is being pushed out of China, the world's largest market," the letter by Nvidia concludes. "On May 15th, if the AI Diffusion Rule comes into effect without significant changes, we will be forced to similarly retreat from the rest of the world."

The U.S. has already seen the consequences of ceding technological leadership, when Huawei gained a dominant foothold in global 5G deployments by offering cheaper and faster-to-deploy infrastructure. This serves as a cautionary example of how losing control over foundational standards can shift both market power and geopolitical influence. Nevertheless, whether the current administration has learnt from similar past mistakes remains to be seen.

Nvidia's CEO says China is not far behind the U.S. in AI capabilities

Nvidia asks US government to ease AI GPU export rules, but Trump administration plans tighter controls

Microsoft will soon allow AI to change your Windows 11 settings
11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ohio_buckeye
    As much as we gripe about nvidias prices they may have a point as if they’re to compete they want their product to become standard across the board. If that doesn’t happen they are effectively ceding market share which could make it more difficult for them to compete.
    Reply
  • endocine
    nvidia is manipulative here to protect market share and revenue by bringing up what seems to be a legitimate argument but isn't, its self serving to protect their sales and high prices only so people have to stay in their closed source CUDA walled garden. Its inevitable that other software and hardware solutions erode nvidias dominance, and that's a good thing, Pat Gelsinger said a lot of stupid stuff when he was CEO of intel, but he was right about how the entire industry is trying to find an alternative
    Reply
  • alan0n
    Alternate headline: Nvidia shamelessly begs US government to enforce their AI hardware monopoly.
    Reply
  • jlake3
    Feels very disingenuous to worry about others setting the standards when your own proposed "standard" is that everyone uses your proprietary ecosystem that requires them to buy your hardware.
    Reply
  • Notton
    Nvidia has used up all or most of its goodwill, so I doubt they will find much support amongst the people...

    It's a little Machiavellian if you ask me.
    Reply
  • rockerrb3
    The US simply cannot allow China, Russia and other enemies to have the most advanced AI chips. China screws the US in every possible way they can and if they haven't done it yet then they will. Nvidia is just going to have to deal with it. They have $10s of billions and they can't sell their most advanced tech to China. PERIOD!!!
    Reply
  • VizzieTheViz
    although NVidia probably only care about their bottom line, they’re not wrong that they’re pretty much screwed if they can’t sell outside of the US.

    Whether that’s bad for the US or the rest of the world remains up for debate.

    It wouldn’t be a bad thing per se to have Huawei or some other company offer a competitive ecosystem for AI but I wouldn’t want to trade a de facto NVidia monopoly for a Huawei (or some other Chinese company) monopoly.

    And if the NVidia ecosystem can only be sold in the US that’s pretty much what we’ll likely end up with in the rest of the world.
    Reply
  • A Stoner
    It can only do some good to have the AI market expanded rather than remain a one trick pony show.

    nVidia wants to make their sales NOW, before others finally get into the mix. They know their near total control of the market is precarious as it is not built upon the best hardware for the job, just the best at the moment. Other technologies promise more, but have not been brought to market yet and then would need time to build their ecosystem of software.

    I get their point, but on the other hand, making it hard for nVidia to sell so many chips to China might lead to some eventual trickle down RTX 50 series chips for the masses.

    In the long run, this will not amount to a ripple in the world's future. In the short term, nVidia loses some sales of highly lucrative AI equipment.

    AI is effectively a potentially improved search engine that can also stitch together existing art and make pretty and haunting pictures from them.
    Reply
  • A Stoner
    VizzieTheViz said:
    although NVidia probably only care about their bottom line, they’re not wrong that they’re pretty much screwed if they can’t sell outside of the US.

    Whether that’s bad for the US or the rest of the world remains up for debate.

    It wouldn’t be a bad thing per se to have Huawei or some other company offer a competitive ecosystem for AI but I wouldn’t want to trade a de facto NVidia monopoly for a Huawei (or some other Chinese company) monopoly.

    And if the NVidia ecosystem can only be sold in the US that’s pretty much what we’ll likely end up with in the rest of the world.
    They are prevented from selling to a few enemy states. That leaves Europe, most of South America, many Asian nations and plenty of middle eastern ones. In other words, strip out China, and that means 95% of the rest of the wealth nations are still open for business to them.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    In past i'd of cared to defend nvidia, but since they dont care about anyone but the ai gpu buyers....gimme some popcorn so I can laugh at their "pain".

    Nvidia is poster child of why you never want a monopoly.
    Reply
