AI's soaring energy consumption is causing skyrocketing power bills for households across the US — States reporting spikes in energy costs of up to 36%

Americans are footing the bill for the sheer amount of electricity required to operate the data centers responsible for providing access to AI tools and services.

Tech companies are selling a vision of a world in which you can ask their AI for advice on what to cook, wear, and do with your free time. The quality of that advice is often dubious at best—do you like putting glue on your pizza?—but we're meant to believe this is the future of computing. As for who's paying for the massive amounts of electricity used in the course of answering those questions, well, the answer is "us" as consumer electricity prices across the country are already rising due to a power grid that's ill-prepared for the sudden spike in demand.

Newsweek reports that increased consumption from data centers already contributed to a 6.5% increase in energy prices between May 2024 and May 2025. (Though it's worth noting that's just the average, with Connecticut and Maine reporting increases of 18.4% and 36.3%, respectively.) And those numbers are expected to rise as tech companies continue to build out their AI-related infrastructure.

It's no wonder that Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s 2024 United States Data Center Energy Usage Report (PDF) for the U.S. Department of Energy included a figure on data centers' electricity use that showed a "compound annual growth rate of approximately 7% from 2014 to 2018, increasing to 18% between 2018 and 2023, and then ranging from 13% to 27% between 2023 and 2028.

That would lead to the industry's power usage representing "6.7% to 12.0% of total U.S. electricity consumption forecasted for 2028," according to the report. U.S. electric grids simply aren't prepared to meet those demands—especially since they're also supposed to be preparing for "a combination of electric vehicle adoption, onshoring of manufacturing, hydrogen utilization, and the electrification of industry and buildings."

