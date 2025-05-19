Computex 2025 Day Zero Wrap-Up: AI comes into focus, 500 Hz QD-OLEDs blossom, dual-GPU Arc Pro B60 workstation cards inbound

It's hard to believe that it's been a year since we last visited Computex, but here we are again with all the latest and greatest advancements coming from your favorite names in tech. We have Tom's Hardware editors on the ground in Taipei bringing you everything that we see on the show floor (and beyond), which you can peruse in our dedicated Computex 2025 hub.

However, we'll give you a quick rundown of all the goodness announced during "Day Zero" of Computex 2025. As has been the case in recent years at the show, artificial intelligence (AI) weighs heavily on the minds of today's tech giants, and they are leaning heavily on incorporating the technology into nearly everything they make.

Making Waves with AI

When it comes to AI, Nvidia is on the bleeding edge with its accelerators. Nvidia announced its NVLink Fusion program to better use mixed-vendor hardware, allowing its customers and partners to develop custom rack-scale designs. Even though NVLink is a proprietary interlink responsible for facilitating CPU-to-CPU and GPU-to-GPU communications, NVLink Fusion will extend this capability to non-Nvidia hardware from Qualcomm, Fujitsu, Marvell, and MediaTek.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

In other news, Nvidia announced it would partner with Foxconn to build a powerful AI supercomputer in Taiwan. The new cluster will feature 10,000 Blackwell GPUs and will have a price tag that will easily stretch into the hundreds of millions of dollars range.

Display Technology is Big Business at Computex 2025

We've just grown accustomed to Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technologies being incorporated into nearly every gaming monitor that launches. However, there's no guarantee that you'll find this variable refresh rate technology in modern televisions. Today, Samsung announced that its 2025 lineup of popular OLED TVs will incorporate both G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support. If that was enough, Samsung is also leaning into the AI side of the equation with a new AI Auto Game Mode, which can automatically scan games to make real-time adjustments to picture and sound settings based on genre.

(Image credit: Future)

MSI is adding to a growing field of monitor manufacturers embracing 500 Hz+ panels. While we first saw these ultra-fast monitors with IPS or TN panels, MSI is one of the few using QD-OLED technology. The MPG 271QR QD-OLED X50 is a 1440p monitor with DisplayHDR True Black 500, VESA ClearMR 21000, and a 0.03 ms response time. Like Samsung, MSI is uniquely leveraging AI. The company's AI Care Sensor can detect when a person is not sitting in front of the screen so that it can power down to lessen panel wear and save power.

Acer is blitzed Computex with a slew of new monitors, including several from its Predator, Nitro, and ProCreator product lines. The headliner from Acer is undoubtedly the Predator X27U F5, which features a 500 Hz 1440p panel (likely the same one used in the MSI above).

New GPUs to the Rescue!

It wouldn't be Computex without putting a spotlight on new gaming GPUs.

In recent years, Intel has decided to rub shoulders with Nvidia and AMD in the discrete GPU market; the latest product from the company is the Arc Pro B-Series, which is aimed at workstations. The Arc Pro B50 is priced at $299 and features 16GB of VRAM, while the $499 Arc Pro B60 will feature 24GB of onboard VRAM and 197 peak TOPS. Taking things to the extreme, Maxsun is slapping two B60 GPUs onto one card called the Arc Pro B60 Dual 48G Turbo. As a result, this dual-GPU monster has 48GB of RAM and could retail for closer to $1,000.

(Image credit: Future)

The Best of the Rest