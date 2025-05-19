Samsung is finally bringing Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to its OLED TVs

Samsung has finally announced that its 2025 OLED TV line-up will feature compatibility for Nvidia G-Sync, in what could be a major upgrade for gaming on the big screen. Samsung says that, paired with Motion Xcelerator technology, it will deliver improved visuals and clarity for players.

Nvidia G-sync synchronizes the display refresh rate with your GPU's frame rate to reduce screen tearing and stuttering. Samsung says that when paired with its Motion Xcelerator technology, with support for up to 165Hz, it will deliver "exceptionally fluid visuals and sharp clarity during fast-paced action scenes."

Kevin Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Customer Experience Team at Samsung Electronics, says the 2025 OLED range from Samsung would "deliver elite-level performance for even the most competitive players."

Today's news also heralds the inclusion of AMD FreeSync Premium Pro into the line-up, building on the support for FreeSync that Samsung has offered for a number of years.

The highest tier of AMD's FreeSync tech, Premium Pro is the only offering to deliver AMD FreeSync HDR, as well as a 120Hz max refresh rate in 4K, the latter is also available for FreeSync Premium.

Samsung says Premium Pro's inclusion will increase compatibility and adaptive sync performance across more GPUs. As Samsung notes, FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync support join its Auto Low Latency Mode and Samsung Gaming Hub to form an impressive core suite of gaming features.

Samsung's 2025 OLED TVs will also introduce a new AI Auto Game Mode that can analyze game genres and scene content to make real-time picture and sound optimizations, allegedly eliminating the need for manual adjustments.

A new Game Bar will let users make on-the-fly changes without exiting their game.

Enthusiasts and purists probably won't be replacing their best gaming monitor with a Samsung OLED TV anytime soon, but the announced improvements are great news for those who want a quick cloud gaming session on the big green.

Samsung's G-Sync compatibility feature will be available starting on the S95F, with subsequent rollout to additional models in the 2025 OLED line-up later this year.