Maxsun unveils Intel dual-GPU Battlemage graphics card with 48GB GDDR6 to compete with Nvidia and AMD

Intel announced the chipmaker's new Arc Pro B50 and Arc Pro B60 at Computex 2025. Maxsun has stitched two of the latter models to produce the Intel Arc Pro B60 Dual 48G Turbo, a dual-GPU solution that provides 48GB of GDDR6 memory designed to address the most challenging AI workloads.

Dual-GPU graphics cards were once popular, but technological advances have made them obsolete. The last consumer-grade dual-GPU graphics card from Nvidia was likely the GeForce GTX Titan Z from 2014, while AMD's was the Radeon Pro Duo from 2016. This means it's been quite a while since chipmakers introduced a dual-GPU product for retail. Although the Arc Pro B60 may not revive the trend, it remains noteworthy since Intel's first foray into the dual-GPU market. Then again, it's an AI graphics card, not a gaming one.

The Intel Arc Pro B60 Dual 48G Turbo essentially combines two Arc Pro B60 graphics cards on one board. It utilizes dual Battlemage BMG-G21 silicon, each accompanied by its own memory. The same silicon powers the Arc B580 but offers double the memory compared to the gaming counterpart.

The GPU inside the Intel Arc Pro B60 Dual 48G Turbo operates according to Intel's reference specifications. It doesn't feature factory overclocks or anything of that sort. Therefore, we're looking at 20 Xe cores, 20 RT units, 160 XMX and 160 Xe vector engines, and a 2,400 MHz clock speed.

Maxsun Intel Arc Pro B60 Dual 48G Turbo Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Component GPU 1 GPU 2 GPU Model Arc Pro B60 Arc Pro B60 Xe Cores 20 20 Ray Tracing Cores 20 20 XMX Engines 160 160 Xe Vector Engines 160 160 GPU Clock (MHz) 2,400 2,400 Peak INT8 TOPS 197 197 Core Voltage (V) 1.05 - 1.36 1.05 - 1.36 Power Phase Design 6-phase VCCGT + 2-phase VCCDR + 2-phase VCCSA 6-phase VCCGT + 2-phase VCCDR + 2-phase VCCSA Cooling Solution VC Vapor Chamber + Heatsink Fan Combo VC Vapor Chamber + Heatsink Fan Combo Memory Bus Width 192-bit 192-bit Video Memory 24GB GDDR6 24GB GDDR6 Memory Bandwidth (GB/s) 456 456 Memory Speed (Gbps) 19 19 PCIe Interface PCIe 5.0 x8 PCIe 5.0 x8

The Arc Pro B60 has 24GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 19 GBps—the 192-bit memory interface results in a memory bandwidth of up to 456 GB/s. The biggest selling point is that the Intel Arc Pro B60 Dual 48G Turbo has 48GB of total memory, 50% more than the GeForce RTX 5090 and matching that of the RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell or the Radeon Pro W7900.

With 48GB on one Intel Arc Pro B60 Dual 48G Turbo, users can have multiple graphics cards in a single system to scale the capacity. For example, Intel had a system with two, totaling 96GB, on display. With the correct motherboard, you can easily have four installed for 192GB, akin to Project Battlematrix.

The Intel Arc Pro B60 Dual 48G Turbo is designed to fit into a standard PCIe 5.0 x16 expansion slot; however, there is a catch. Each Arc Pro B60 interacts with your system independently through a bifurcated PCIe 5.0 x8 interface. Thus, it's important to note that the motherboard must support PCIe bifurcation for the PCIe 5.0 slot hosting the Intel Arc Pro B60 Dual 48G Turbo.

Like your typical AI or workstation graphics cards, the Intel Arc Pro B60 Dual 48G Turbo has a blower-type design and occupies two PCI slots. Maxsun has implemented a full-cover vapor chamber for cooling the graphics card's components and an additional metal backplate to help with heat dissipation. The graphics card is 11.8 inches (300mm) in length, so it fits inside the workstation territory, which normally spans from 10.5 to 12 inches.

The TDP for the Arc Pro B60 varies between 120W and 200W, depending on the partner design. In Maxsun's case, the company has specified a total TDP of 400W, meaning one Arc Pro B60 is rated for 200W. For the same reason, the manufacturer has implemented a single 12VHWPR power connector for up to 600W.

Each Arc Pro B60 GPU has one DisplayPort 2.1 output with UHBR20 support and one HDMI 2.01a port. Since there are two of them, the graphics card offers two of each. Regarding resolution support, the maximum is either 8K (7680x4320) at 60 Hz or 4K (3840x2160) at 240 Hz.

Maxsun didn't reveal when or for how much the Intel Arc Pro B60 Dual 48G Turbo will be available for purchase. The Arc Pro B60 costs approximately $500 per unit, so Maxsun's AI graphics card could reasonably retail for around $1,000.

