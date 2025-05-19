Recommended reading

Maxsun unveils Intel dual-GPU Battlemage graphics card with 48GB GDDR6 to compete with Nvidia and AMD

A dual-GPU in 2025, and an Intel one at that

Maxsun Intel Arc Pro B60 Dual 48G Turbo
Intel announced the chipmaker's new Arc Pro B50 and Arc Pro B60 at Computex 2025. Maxsun has stitched two of the latter models to produce the Intel Arc Pro B60 Dual 48G Turbo, a dual-GPU solution that provides 48GB of GDDR6 memory designed to address the most challenging AI workloads.

Dual-GPU graphics cards were once popular, but technological advances have made them obsolete. The last consumer-grade dual-GPU graphics card from Nvidia was likely the GeForce GTX Titan Z from 2014, while AMD's was the Radeon Pro Duo from 2016. This means it's been quite a while since chipmakers introduced a dual-GPU product for retail. Although the Arc Pro B60 may not revive the trend, it remains noteworthy since Intel's first foray into the dual-GPU market. Then again, it's an AI graphics card, not a gaming one.

The Intel Arc Pro B60 Dual 48G Turbo essentially combines two Arc Pro B60 graphics cards on one board. It utilizes dual Battlemage BMG-G21 silicon, each accompanied by its own memory. The same silicon powers the Arc B580 but offers double the memory compared to the gaming counterpart.

The GPU inside the Intel Arc Pro B60 Dual 48G Turbo operates according to Intel's reference specifications. It doesn't feature factory overclocks or anything of that sort. Therefore, we're looking at 20 Xe cores, 20 RT units, 160 XMX and 160 Xe vector engines, and a 2,400 MHz clock speed.

Maxsun Intel Arc Pro B60 Dual 48G Turbo Specifications

Component

GPU 1

GPU 2

GPU Model

Arc Pro B60

Arc Pro B60

Xe Cores

20

20

Ray Tracing Cores

20

20

XMX Engines

160

160

Xe Vector Engines

160

160

GPU Clock (MHz)

2,400

2,400

Peak INT8 TOPS

197

197

Core Voltage (V)

1.05 - 1.36

1.05 - 1.36

Power Phase Design

6-phase VCCGT + 2-phase VCCDR + 2-phase VCCSA

6-phase VCCGT + 2-phase VCCDR + 2-phase VCCSA

Cooling Solution

VC Vapor Chamber + Heatsink Fan Combo

VC Vapor Chamber + Heatsink Fan Combo

Memory Bus Width

192-bit

192-bit

Video Memory

24GB GDDR6

24GB GDDR6

Memory Bandwidth (GB/s)

456

456

Memory Speed (Gbps)

19

19

PCIe Interface

PCIe 5.0 x8

PCIe 5.0 x8

The Arc Pro B60 has 24GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 19 GBps—the 192-bit memory interface results in a memory bandwidth of up to 456 GB/s. The biggest selling point is that the Intel Arc Pro B60 Dual 48G Turbo has 48GB of total memory, 50% more than the GeForce RTX 5090 and matching that of the RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell or the Radeon Pro W7900.

With 48GB on one Intel Arc Pro B60 Dual 48G Turbo, users can have multiple graphics cards in a single system to scale the capacity. For example, Intel had a system with two, totaling 96GB, on display. With the correct motherboard, you can easily have four installed for 192GB, akin to Project Battlematrix.

The Intel Arc Pro B60 Dual 48G Turbo is designed to fit into a standard PCIe 5.0 x16 expansion slot; however, there is a catch. Each Arc Pro B60 interacts with your system independently through a bifurcated PCIe 5.0 x8 interface. Thus, it's important to note that the motherboard must support PCIe bifurcation for the PCIe 5.0 slot hosting the Intel Arc Pro B60 Dual 48G Turbo.

Maxsun Intel Arc Pro B60 Dual 48G Turbo
Like your typical AI or workstation graphics cards, the Intel Arc Pro B60 Dual 48G Turbo has a blower-type design and occupies two PCI slots. Maxsun has implemented a full-cover vapor chamber for cooling the graphics card's components and an additional metal backplate to help with heat dissipation. The graphics card is 11.8 inches (300mm) in length, so it fits inside the workstation territory, which normally spans from 10.5 to 12 inches.

The TDP for the Arc Pro B60 varies between 120W and 200W, depending on the partner design. In Maxsun's case, the company has specified a total TDP of 400W, meaning one Arc Pro B60 is rated for 200W. For the same reason, the manufacturer has implemented a single 12VHWPR power connector for up to 600W.

Each Arc Pro B60 GPU has one DisplayPort 2.1 output with UHBR20 support and one HDMI 2.01a port. Since there are two of them, the graphics card offers two of each. Regarding resolution support, the maximum is either 8K (7680x4320) at 60 Hz or 4K (3840x2160) at 240 Hz.

Maxsun didn't reveal when or for how much the Intel Arc Pro B60 Dual 48G Turbo will be available for purchase. The Arc Pro B60 costs approximately $500 per unit, so Maxsun's AI graphics card could reasonably retail for around $1,000.

Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor and Memory Reviewer

Zhiye Liu is a news editor and memory reviewer at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • -Fran-
    Was the table meant to show B50 and B60 side by side or am I missing something? :D

    EDIT: Ah, now I got it. it's literally "GPU chip 1 and 2".

    Regards.
  • abufrejoval
    The most import information, how those two GPUs are interconnected between each other, is missing.

    And that's most likely because it's bad news: the same two x8 slots, which are also used to talk to the host.

    And with that it's really a 2-in-1 card with two distinct 24GB GPUs, not a double-sized GPU with 48GB, a mere space saver.

    The value of that approach is extremely limited, you'd have to compensate with model design manpower to exploit it.

    In a normal market that wouldn't work, but we are far from that.
  • kealii123
    abufrejoval said:
    The most import information, how those two GPUs are interconnected between each other, is missing.

    And that's most likely because it's bad news: the same two x8 slots, which are also used to talk to the host.

    And with that it's really a 2-in-1 card with two distinct 24GB GPUs, not a double-sized GPU with 48GB, a mere space saver.

    The value of that approach is extremely limited, you'd have to compensate with model design manpower to exploit it.

    In a normal market that wouldn't work, but we are far from that.
    Sorry, I'm not understanding it that well- so this will perform the same (maybe worse) than just buying the two cards separately, and the only real benefit is motherboard space since they share a PCI slot? And maybe it might be cheaper than two separate cards?
  • thestryker
    abufrejoval said:
    And with that it's really a 2-in-1 card with two distinct 24GB GPUs, not a double-sized GPU with 48GB, a mere space saver.
    That's definitely the point as it enables the top configuration of Intel's "Project Battlematrix":
    https://i.imgur.com/DOLuMfK.jpeg
