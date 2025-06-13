Intel adds more Arc GPUs to end of life — A750 Limited Edition rides into the sunset 3 years after launch

Even though it's among the best graphics cards, Intel has announced End of Life status for the Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card. The Arc A750 won't be leaving the stage by itself: Intel's mobile Arc A series lineup is also following suit.
Intel discontinued the Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card two years prior. This discontinuation pertains explicitly to Intel's version, whereas custom Arc A770 graphics cards remain unaffected. The same situation applies to the Arc A750. As noted by hardware sleuth momomo_us, Intel's Product Change Notification (PCN) documents 856991 and 856777 outline the discontinuation of the boxed version (21P02J00BAR and 21P02J00BA) of the Arc A750, which is to say, the Arc A750 Limited Edition.
The Arc A750 Limited Edition launched in October 2022, so it hasn't even been on the retail market for three years, yet Intel is discontinuing it. This decision isn't entirely surprising, considering that the Arc A770 Limited Edition debuted alongside the Arc A750 Limited Edition but was discontinued after less than a year.
Retailers may continue to place orders for the Arc A750 Limited Edition (21P02J00BAR and 21P02J00BA) until June 30 and June 27, respectively. Intel anticipates that the final graphics card shipments will be dispatched by September 30 and September 26, respectively. As such, it's just a matter of time before the Arc A750 Limited Edition is no longer available on retailers' shelves.
Marketing Name
Product Code
Last Product Discontinuance Order Date
Last Product Discontinuance Shipment Date
Intel Arc A750 Graphics (8GB), box
21P02J00BAR
June 30, 2025
September 30, 2025
Intel Arc A750 Graphics (8GB), box
21P02J00BA
June 27, 2025
September 26, 2025
Intel Arc A530M Graphics, FC-BGA16E, Tray
FD8071105014884
November 18, 2025
May 20, 2026
Intel Arc A350M Graphics, FC-BGA16F, Tray
FD8071104610795
November 18, 2025
May 20, 2026
Intel Arc 730M Graphics, FC-BGA16E, Tray
FD8071104590342
November 18, 2025
May 20, 2026
Intel Arc 770M Graphics, FC-BGA16E, Tray
FD8071104590339
November 18, 2025
May 20, 2026
Intel Arc A770 Graphics (8GB), bulk
FD8071104590345
November 18, 2025
May 20, 2026
Intel® Arc A570M Graphics, FC-BGA16E, Tray
FD8071105014883
November 18, 2025
May 20, 2026
Intel® Arc A570M Graphics, FC-BGA16E, Tray
FD8071104610794
November 18, 2025
May 20, 2026
Intel Arc Pro A30M Graphics, FC-BGA16F, Tray
FD8071104610753
September 30, 2025
January 30, 2026
Meanwhile, the PCN document 855345 indicates that Intel is currently phasing out the Arc A770 when sold in bulk. More significantly, the entire Arc A-series mobile lineup, encompassing the Arc A370M to the Arc A770M, has been placed on the EOL (end-of-life) list. The final opportunity to order the affected SKUs is November 18, with the last orders anticipated to be shipped by May 20, 2026.
For now, the Arc Pro series seems safe. Intel is only discontinuing one Arc Pro SKU, the Arc Pro A30M for mobile devices. Partners may continue to place orders until September 30, with final shipments scheduled for January 30, 2026.
In the interim, the Arc A380 and Arc A580 have avoided imminent discontinuation. However, Intel is clearly restructuring its product lineup to accommodate next-generation graphics cards.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Intel has launched two Battlemage SKUs so far: the Arc B580 in December 2024 and the Arc B570 in January 2025. While gamers have been asking for something more powerful, Intel has remained silent on the subject. Rumors suggest that the chipmaker may not release a high-end Battlemage graphics card to compete with Nvidia and AMD. Meanwhile, discrete cards built on the third-gen Celestial architecture may be on the far horizon.
Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.
Zhiye Liu is a news editor and memory reviewer at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.
-
rluker5I have one of those A750LEs. Nice design but the B580 is way better.Reply
-