Intel adds more Arc GPUs to end of life — A750 Limited Edition rides into the sunset 3 years after launch

Even though it's among the best graphics cards, Intel has announced End of Life status for the Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card. The Arc A750 won't be leaving the stage by itself: Intel's mobile Arc A series lineup is also following suit.

Intel discontinued the Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card two years prior. This discontinuation pertains explicitly to Intel's version, whereas custom Arc A770 graphics cards remain unaffected. The same situation applies to the Arc A750. As noted by hardware sleuth momomo_us, Intel's Product Change Notification (PCN) documents 856991 and 856777 outline the discontinuation of the boxed version (21P02J00BAR and 21P02J00BA) of the Arc A750, which is to say, the Arc A750 Limited Edition.

The Arc A750 Limited Edition launched in October 2022, so it hasn't even been on the retail market for three years, yet Intel is discontinuing it. This decision isn't entirely surprising, considering that the Arc A770 Limited Edition debuted alongside the Arc A750 Limited Edition but was discontinued after less than a year.

Retailers may continue to place orders for the Arc A750 Limited Edition (21P02J00BAR and 21P02J00BA) until June 30 and June 27, respectively. Intel anticipates that the final graphics card shipments will be dispatched by September 30 and September 26, respectively. As such, it's just a matter of time before the Arc A750 Limited Edition is no longer available on retailers' shelves.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Marketing Name

Product Code

Last Product Discontinuance Order Date

Last Product Discontinuance Shipment Date

Intel Arc A750 Graphics (8GB), box

21P02J00BAR

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2025

Intel Arc A750 Graphics (8GB), box

21P02J00BA

June 27, 2025

September 26, 2025

Intel Arc A530M Graphics, FC-BGA16E, Tray

FD8071105014884

November 18, 2025

May 20, 2026

Intel Arc A350M Graphics, FC-BGA16F, Tray

FD8071104610795

November 18, 2025

May 20, 2026

Intel Arc 730M Graphics, FC-BGA16E, Tray

FD8071104590342

November 18, 2025

May 20, 2026

Intel Arc 770M Graphics, FC-BGA16E, Tray

FD8071104590339

November 18, 2025

May 20, 2026

Intel Arc A770 Graphics (8GB), bulk

FD8071104590345

November 18, 2025

May 20, 2026

Intel® Arc A570M Graphics, FC-BGA16E, Tray

FD8071105014883

November 18, 2025

May 20, 2026

Intel® Arc A570M Graphics, FC-BGA16E, Tray

FD8071104610794

November 18, 2025

May 20, 2026

Intel Arc Pro A30M Graphics, FC-BGA16F, Tray

FD8071104610753

September 30, 2025

January 30, 2026

Meanwhile, the PCN document 855345 indicates that Intel is currently phasing out the Arc A770 when sold in bulk. More significantly, the entire Arc A-series mobile lineup, encompassing the Arc A370M to the Arc A770M, has been placed on the EOL (end-of-life) list. The final opportunity to order the affected SKUs is November 18, with the last orders anticipated to be shipped by May 20, 2026.

For now, the Arc Pro series seems safe. Intel is only discontinuing one Arc Pro SKU, the Arc Pro A30M for mobile devices. Partners may continue to place orders until September 30, with final shipments scheduled for January 30, 2026.

In the interim, the Arc A380 and Arc A580 have avoided imminent discontinuation. However, Intel is clearly restructuring its product lineup to accommodate next-generation graphics cards.

Intel has launched two Battlemage SKUs so far: the Arc B580 in December 2024 and the Arc B570 in January 2025. While gamers have been asking for something more powerful, Intel has remained silent on the subject. Rumors suggest that the chipmaker may not release a high-end Battlemage graphics card to compete with Nvidia and AMD. Meanwhile, discrete cards built on the third-gen Celestial architecture may be on the far horizon.

