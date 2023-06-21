Intel Discontinues Arc A770 Limited Edition GPU

Intel has announced that the company has officially discontinued the Arc A770 Limited Edition (21P01J00BA). The Arc Alchemist graphics card, which fell short of becoming one of the best graphics cards, will still be around but only available in custom AIB models.

Intel typically allows customers to place last orders before discontinuing a product. However, the company handled the Arc A770 Limited Edition case differently. The Product Change Notification (PCN) document states that yesterday, June 20, was the final product discontinuance order and shipment date. It's safe to assume that the last shipments of Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics cards are already en route to distributors and retailers.

The Arc A770 Limited Edition is officially retired after less than a year on the market. Since it's a limited-edition product, no one expected Intel to keep producing the Arc A770 Limited Edition forever. Instead, the chipmaker can now prioritize silicon production for its AIB partners.

Intel offers the Arc A770 in both 8GB and 16GB variants, but the limited edition was one of the handful of options with 16GB. Fortunately, that has changed since vendors, including Acer and old-school player Sparkle, got in the game. The Arc A770 Limited Edition sells between $349 to $369, depending on which retailer you're looking at. The Acer Predator BiFrost Intel Arc A770 OC is available at multiple stores for $339, so there's only one reason to pick up the Arc A770 Limited Edition if you love Intel's design or want it to add to your collection. Producing full graphics cards is evidently not Intel's forte, so discontinuing the Arc A770 Limited Edition gives the chipmaker an easy exit and sticks to what it does best, producing silicon.

In the meantime, the Arc A750 Limited Edition is safe for now, but its discontinuance is imminent. It's probably the next limited-edition graphics card on Intel's chopping block. Battlemage, the successor to Alchemist, will arrive in 2024, so Intel probably wants to redirect resources to Battlemage. According to some rumors, Intel is reportedly preparing at least two Battlemage graphics cards that could be the direct replacement for the Arc A750 and Arc A770.