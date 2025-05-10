Intel stealthily pulls the plug on Deep Link less than 5 years after launch
You can continue to use the technology, but it will not receive any future updates or support from Intel.
Intel has discontinued support for its Deep Link suite of technologies, as confirmed by a representative on GitHub, via X user Haze. After Intel quietly stopped promoting the feature in newer products such as Battlemage, it has now confirmed that active development for Deep Link has ceased. While you still might be able to use Deep Link, Intel has clarified that there will be no future updates or official support from their customer service channels.
Deep Link was introduced in late 2020. It allows you to harness the combined power of your Intel CPU and Arc GPU to improve streaming, AI acceleration, and overall efficiency. To utilize Deep Link, you needed an Intel 11th, 12th, or 13th Generation CPU and a dedicated Arc Alchemist GPU. The suite offered four key utilities: Dynamic Power Share, Stream Assist, Hyper Encode, and Hyper Compute.
Dynamic Power Share optimizes performance and power by intelligently shifting power resources between the CPU and GPU. Stream Assist improved streaming by offloading the task from the dedicated GPU to the integrated GPU. Hyper Encode accelerated video encoding using multiple Intel processors. Lastly, Hyper Compute leveraged your Intel CPU and GPU to accelerate AI workloads in OpenVINO.
These features boosted performance in apps like OBS, DaVinci Resolve, and Handbrake. The user who originated the thread at GitHub could not get Stream Assist up and running with OBS using the latest Arc B580 paired with the Core Ultra 7 265K. Following a month-long wait, a representative relayed that Intel had discontinued software development.
It turns out that even Alchemist users had a hard time getting these features working in Handbrake and OBS. It's possible that Intel considered Deep Link a niche feature and deemed the ongoing effort and investment not worthwhile. Besides, most of these features require per-vendor validation. Development was likely dropped a while back, as Meteor Lake, an architecture that dates back to late 2023, is alson't among the supported CPUs.
the 60 tier gpu are the most popular of gamer gpu's.
So long as they keep improving they should easily outdo low end of nvidia/amd
Even if the perfomance is in the mainstream, availability and sales numbers appear to remain niche (in the US, at least).