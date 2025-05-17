Intel ARCade machine showcases a NUC Extreme with Arc A770 GPU

While Intel is gearing up to reveal new Battlemage products at Computex in a few days, X user Haze has shared an image of an Intel ARCade machine featuring a last-generation Alchemist A7 series GPU. Often seen as Intel marketing material for major e-sports events, this machine was reportedly found out of commission and unused at an unnamed Intel campus.

Intel was enthusiastic in the months leading up to the Alchemist launch, as evident in its marketing push for the product. This ranged from custom 60-foot air-conditioned gaming trucks to smaller Arcade machines, like the one we're seeing today. Following the delays associated with Alchemist and inevitable teething problems, Intel has maintained a relatively low profile with Arc since then. The desktop Battlemage launch is proof of this.

The ARCade is an Intel-powered arcade-style machine that has been a recurring presence at events like DreamHack. The controller layout depicts a two-player configuration for fighting games like Street Fighter and Tekken. A quick look inside reveals a GPU at its core, which carries a strong visual resemblance to Intel's Limited Edition models from the Alchemist range, likely the A770. The GPU is presumably housed in an Intel NUC 12 Extreme, but any guess is as good as ours.

Sadly, the machine has been affixed with a sticky note stating "Out of order". The error message on the screen, "A Bootable Device Has Not Been Detected", suggests the problem shouldn't be that difficult to resolve. Perhaps Intel will revise the design with a Battlemage-based GPU, or explore selling these cabinets to eager collectors.

Intel's marketing has been considerably scaled back in recent times. Still, their product delivery remains strong, as evidenced by the Arc B580 and B570, which are what matters. That being said, keep your eyes peeled for Computex, as Intel is reportedly preparing to reveal new 24GB models of the B580, along with a potential BMG-G31-based B770, if we're lucky.

