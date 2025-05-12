Maxsun registers several Intel Arc B580 24GB models with the EEC

Just days before Computex, the parent company of Maxsun has registered new Intel Arc B580 models with 24GB of VRAM with the EEC, via Olrak at X, further stoking existing rumors of a high-VRAM Battlemage card. Remember that EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) submissions aren't definitive confirmations of any product. Manufacturers often register placeholder configurations to cover all future possibilities, many of which never end up seeing the light of day. Therefore, you should treat this leak with a healthy dose of skepticism.

Intel launched its Arc B580 and Arc B570 GPUs in December and January, respectively, bringing its Battlemage architecture to the desktop market just months after Lunar Lake debuted on mobile. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say these GPUs initially caused a stir in the market, offering an ample 12GB framebuffer, a capacity unheard of in the $250 GPU market. The cheapest B580s on Newegg and Best Buy are now in the $300 territory, which is a shame. That's a trend most new GPUs are facing, including AMD's RX 9000 GPUs and Nvidia's RTX 50 series.

We've been hearing rumors of a 24GB Battlemage Professional GPU since December. Recently, Sparkle accidentally alluded to the existence of an Arc B580 24GB, later retracting their comments, likely due to NDA concerns. Maxsun's parent company has registered several GPUs with the EEC, including the MAXSUN Intel Arc B580 iCraft 24G and its OC variant, matching the exact configuration Sparkle mentioned.

(Image credit: EEC)

Officially speaking, Intel has so far only confirmed more professional GPUs (likely based on Battlemage) for Computex. There's a significant overlap here as sources are divided on whether the BMG-G21 variant with 24GB of memory is intended for workstations, likely the Arc Pro B60, or consumers, likely the Arc B580 24 GB. Assuming this 24GB model joins Intel's consumer-grade B580 lineup, it stands to reason Intel probably has something more powerful in the pipeline for its workstation offerings.

Intel's BMG-G21 die allows for 20 Xe cores (2,560) shaders, which is designed as a competitor to Nvidia's RTX 4060 (AD107). Pricing differences aside, despite more VRAM, it would still be eclipsed in raw compute by even the entry-level RTX PRO 4000 Blackwell, which has Nvidia's GB203 chip under the hood. Export data from NBD purports the existence of a larger BMG-G31 die. Most of these shipments are Vietnam-bound, which hosts several OSAT companies that have a history of packaging and assembling Intel products. So, will Intel bring any BMG-G31 GPUs to the table? We're pinning our hopes on Computex for the official word.

