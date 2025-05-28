Dual-GPU versions of the Intel Arc B60 in the works at Sparkle, as company unveils passive, liquid-cooled, and blower options

Sparkle has confirmed the company is working on dual-GPU versions of the Intel Arc B60, as the company showed off its trio of cooling solutions at Computex 2025. The company demoed its blower, passive, and liquid-cooled solutions, and confirmed to Tom's Hardware that it is working on dual-GPU versions.

All of Sparkle’s Arc Pro B60 graphics cards carry Intel’s BMG-G21 graphics processing unit with 2560 stream processors (20 Xe cores, 160 ray tracing, and 160 XMX cores), mated with 24GB of GDDR6 memory using a 192-bit interface. The boards are aimed at a wide range of applications, including AI inference, computer-aided design, professional graphics, and media encoding/decoding.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

To ensure that the cards are tailored for various deployments, they come with different cooling systems, including a blower cooler that can be used both for desktop workstations and rack servers; a passive cooler for servers; and a liquid cooler. For some reason, Sparkle only demonstrated its Arc Pro B60 cards with a blower and passive cooler, but the liquid-cooled board was referenced, listed as ‘Prototype B.’ So, while it is likely that the liquid-cooled Arc Pro B60 for datacenters will have similarities with this model, we do not know what the final product will look like. There is, of course, a big question as to whether the Arc Pro B60 needs liquid cooling, given it features a total board power of 200W, and a blower with a large radiator will manage its cooling perfectly.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

When asked about dual-GPU Intel Arc Pro graphics boards for AI inference applications, the company's representative answered that these boards are in the works and will be available later, if there is demand.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Of course, there is a major caveat with all Intel Arc Pro B60 graphics cards, as BMG-G21 is generally an entry-level GPU, so do not expect such cards to challenge the best graphics cards for high performance, either for AI or graphics applications. To that end, Sparkle and other makers of add-in-boards will have to price their Arc Pro cards low enough to make them appealing to potential customers.

Sparkle plans to start sales of its Arc Pro B60 graphics cards in the coming months. At this point, we do not have any information about their pricing. Bearing in mind that these boards are aimed at servers and workstations and therefore will be sold to system integrators, their prices will depend on volumes and other factors.

