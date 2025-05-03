Intel Arc Xe3 Celestial GPU enters pre-validation stage

By published

Will Intel release a next-generation GPU next year?

Intel Arc Battlemage B580 and B570
(Image credit: Intel)

Intel’s next-generation Xe3 Celestial GPU reportedly enters the pre-silicon validation stage, when the GPU design and architecture are being tested using software models and emulators. The chip giant conducts this testing with OEMs and independent BIOS vendors so that they can catch issues before committing actual silicon. X user Haze spotted this development and saw some details related to Celestial in the LinkedIn profiles of some Intel employees.

One profile listed “Celestial discrete GPU Pcode IP model development” as one of theresponsibilities, detailing it as “Developed pre-silicon HW modeling for power management IP in Intel Xe3 architecture for discrete GPU Celestial team (C/C++)” and “Mapped 13% of boot/reboot signal pathways for functional pcode in Celestial power management IP model (fmodel), migrating those modeled in Ruby from the test environment to C/C++ in the IP model.”

Another person said they “developed low-level system software and device drivers in C++ for Intel’s Nova Lake & Xeon6 (Diamond Rapids) CPUs and Celestial discrete GPU.”

It seems that the pre-silicon model already has its firmware and power management ready, allowing Intel’s partners to start testing it virtually with their systems. Once every kink has been ironed out and is confirmed to be working as intended, the Xe3 design can proceed to tapeout, the final step before fabrication begins.

Intel Fellow Tom Petersen previously said that the architecture for the Xe3 Celestial had already been completed in December 2024, and its team has now moved on to working on Xe4 Druid. With this development, the GPU seems to be on track according to Intel’s GPU roadmap. If it does not encounter any major problems with the design and production of the graphics card, we might see Celestial enter production and be in the hands of gamers in around 12 to 18 months.

However, we don’t have any idea what these Celestial GPUs will be, as Intel has recently been pretty tight-lipped around its Arc graphics cards. Even though the B580 and B570 Battlemage GPUs, which use the BMG-G21 chip, launched with overwhelmingly positive feedback, we still haven’t heard any news about the arrival of higher-end Battlemage discrete GPUs that use the more powerful BMG-G31 silicon.

Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Notton
    Intel released A580 (2023 Oct 10) a full year after A770 (2022 Oct 12).
    I forgot where I heard it, but an Arc engineer or rumor said they had to choose between B580 or B770 and chose the former.
    So it stands to reason that Intel doesn't have the resources to launch both cards at the same time.
    Maybe we'll see B770 by 2025 Dec?
    What's worse is there is not even a rumor for B300 series when zero stock exists for A300 series.
    Hopefully Celestial is more on track as there are less Intel distractions this time around.
  • thestryker
    I'm hoping a Celestial dGPU still happens, but with the new leadership it's hard to say. I do think the circumstance Intel is in does allow them to release new cards more often. I can envision them doing refreshes or simply allowing older architecture to be lower SKUs. They've been playing catch up and are adding IP to CPUs pretty quickly. When PTL comes out Intel will have released CPUs with 3 different graphics architectures within 18 months of one another. While I don't think releasing more Alchemist dGPUs makes sense due to the architecture issues Battlemage seems good enough and Celestial should be even better.
    Notton said:
    Maybe we'll see B770 by 2025 Dec?
    If it happens at all this seems to be a likely timeframe.
    Notton said:
    What's worse is there is not even a rumor for B300 series when zero stock exists for A300 series.
    I'm betting there just won't be this segment anymore. The margins are so tight sub $200 seems unlikely and Intel has doubled up the base number of IGP cores while integrating TB (this means more display outputs on motherboards).
