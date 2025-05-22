Maxsun shows off liquid-cooled RXT 50 series GPU covered in RGB lighting

Maxsun is a well-known overseas graphics card maker that (mostly) makes triple-fan and dual-fan Nvidia and Intel graphics cards. However, at Computex 2025, Maxsun showed off a sneak peek of its wildest and most unorthodox graphics card yet.



The card has no name, but it is allegedly a concept RTX 50-series liquid-cooled GPU sporting a full RGB LED shroud. The card has two "screens": one on the bottom and one on the top, with a rounded edge on the top that wraps the two screens together. Maxsun designed the card with a bunch of fancy graphics transitioning between several colors (similar to "rainbow" or "spectrum" mode on RGB products), all centered around a large Maxsun logo in the middle of each "screen."

Maxsun's concept card is radically different from conventional liquid-cooled graphics cards in the industry, which are much more minimalist in comparison. Most liquid-cooled AIO graphics cards currently use liquid cooling to shrink the physical graphics card as much as possible — resembling miniature style blower-style cards (for cards that have a single fan on the shroud).



By contrast, Maxsun is using liquid cooling on its concept card to maximize aesthetic bling. The card is essentially a full-sized triple-fan graphics card that has had its fans stripped out and replaced with RGB lighting and fancy graphics.



Maxsun did not share any specs or details of the card, but we know the card is a liquid-cooled RTX 50 series graphics card that could be released. It is technically a concept card, so there's no guarantee we'll see this GPU make it into consumer hands — but there's always a chance.



The card's designers could also still be working on the graphics card's design, which would explain why Maxsun is shy to set a release date. That could be a good thing, though — maybe next time Maxsun shows this card off to the public, it will have replaced the static RGB lighting shroud with a full OLED screen (a feature that is becoming commonplace on AIO liquid coolers and PC cases — we saw one on Lian Li's new V200 chassis).



This fancy concept card wasn't the only GPU Maxsun showed off at Computex this year; it also showed off a dual-GPU Battlemage graphics card sporting two Arc Pro B60 GPU dies inside.



