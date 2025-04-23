Colorful announces a white, quad-fan variant of the iGame Vulcan RTX 5080

Colorful is expanding its Blackwell product stack with a new variant of the RTX 5080 iGame Vulcan that's coated in white and features a quad-fan design, according to VideoCardz. That makes it one of the only RTX 5080 models (along with Asus' Astral) featuring a four-fan cooling solution — which is, arguably, overkill. The GPU is priced at $1,790 (12,999 RMB), which is roughly 80% more than Nvidia's base MSRP (but that figure is pretty much meaningless these days).

Colorful segments its GPU offerings into various families: iGame, Colorfire, and Colorful. Within the iGame series, the AIB has other sub-brands, such as Vulcan (high-end) and Neptune (liquid-cooled), along with Advanced and Ultra/Ultra W for the mid-range. Beyond iGame, Colorful categorizes its NB, Battle-Ax, and MEOW offerings under the Colorfire and Colorful brandings.

In addition to the existing iGame Colorful RTX 5080 in black, Colorful is launching a white model with an extra fan on the back. Quad-fan cooling solutions are quite exotic and are often found in high-end, niche products such as Galax's last generation SG (Serious Gaming) family (which included a removable rear fan). The GPU features an all-white aesthetic: covering the shroud, fans, and even the I/O bracket. The card measures 360 x 149 x 71mm, excluding the bracket, and is powered by a single 12V-2x6 connector.

Another stand-out feature is the card's included color screen (800x216), which is reportedly detachable (it connects to the GPU magnetically). The LCD's angle seems like it will be adjustable, which means it will work in both vertical and horizontal mounting setups. (Additionally, you can simply attach it to a USB-powered stand and place it on your desk.) The GPU comes with two BIOS options, which are selectable via a physical OC toggle, raising the boost clocks from 2,617 MHz to 2,685 MHz.

While four fans might be overkill for typical GPU cooling needs, they offer extra thermal headroom for modified power settings. Asus' Astral RTX 5080 models can achieve a 450W TGP by updating the vBIOS (official). That said, it's unclear whether Colorful will go the extra mile, like Asus did.

Although this particular model isn't listed on Colorful's official website, VideoCardz reports it can be found bundled with other components at the "Colorful store," which is likely their Chinese online storefront.