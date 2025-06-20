ASRock preps Radeon RX AI Pro R9700 Creator for AI and workstation users — blower card packs massive 32GB of GDDR6 memory, adopts 16-pin connector

AMD's Radeon AI Pro R9700 may not be a contender for inclusion on the list of best graphics cards for gaming. Nevertheless, the professional PCIe 5.0 graphics card powered by Navi 48 presents an excellent option for the AI and workstation sectors; consequently, ASRock has promptly introduced the brand's Radeon RX AI Pro R9700 Creator, which is based on the reference Radeon AI Pro R9700.

The Radeon RX AI Pro R9700 Creator is the third installment in ASRock's Creator lineup of graphics cards, succeeding the previous Radeon RX 7900 XTX Creator and Radeon RX 7900 XT Creator. Design-wise, you can never go wrong with a dual-slot design and a blower-type cooling system, a combination that facilitates multi-GPU setups on a single motherboard. ASRock implemented a vapor chamber under the Radeon RX AI Pro R9700 Creator's die-cast metal shroud. It also uses Honeywell PTM7950 phase-changing thermal pads for improved heat dissipation.

The Radeon RX AI Pro R9700 Creator, equipped with the Navi 48 silicon, boasts 4,096 Streaming Processors (SPs) and achieves game and boost clock speeds of up to 2,350 MHz and 2,920 MHz, respectively. These clock speeds align with the reference specifications.

One key attraction for AI and workstation users is the Radeon RX AI Pro R9700 Creator's memory capacity. This graphics card has 32GB of GDDR6 memory running at 20 Gbps. Additionally, its 256-bit memory interface allows for a memory bandwidth of up to 644.6 GB/s.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: ASRock) (Image credit: ASRock) (Image credit: ASRock)

The Radeon RX AI Pro R9700 Creator features a Total Board Power (TBP) of 300W, requiring external power through a single 12V-2x6 power connector. While this may seem excessive, professional-grade graphics cards are increasingly adopting the 12V-2x6 power connector. ASRock advises using a power supply of at least 800W from a reliable brand for the Radeon RX AI Pro R9700 Creator.

The Radeon RX AI Pro R9700 Creator is 10.7 inches (271mm) long, but it's recommended to have an extra 1.2 inches (30mm) space in your case to accommodate the power cable. You know how picky the 12V-2x6 power cable can be with bending.

The Radeon RX AI Pro R9700 Creator allows connection of up to four displays. However, the options are limited since it only offers DisplayPort 1.2a outputs. These outputs, nonetheless, support resolutions up to 8K (7680x4320), which are more than sufficient for professional users.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Radeon AI Pro R9700 launches in July, so the Radeon RX AI Pro R9700 Creator and iterations from other brands will also be available then. Like AMD, ASRock didn't share the pricing for the Radeon RX AI Pro R9700 Creator.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.