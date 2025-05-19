Acer showcases ProCreator, Predator, and portable monitors at Computex

Acer has a sizable range of new monitors at Computex 2025, and the new products sprawl across nearly all monitor segments, covering professional content creators, gamers, and digital road warriors. Thus, there are several new high-spec monitors introduced to Acer's ProCreator, Predator, and portable monitor portfolios. We also took a look at several new Nitro displays, which pack Google TV smart features.

Acer ProCreator monitors

Leading its new professional pack, Acer showcased the ProCreator PE320QXT at Computex. This is a 32-inch monitor with a 6K screen with 6,016 x 3,384 pixels. It has a smaller brother in the shape of the ProCreator PE270XT, offering an impressive 5K (5,120 x 2,880 pixels) resolution.

Both of these flagship ProCreator monitors from Acer can reproduce 99% of the DCI-P3 gamut and boast Delta E<1 color accuracy. They are VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified, too. The PE320QXT we saw was touch-enabled, but whichever model you grab, you will benefit from an integrated 8M webcam and flexible ErgoStand.

If you want an OLED monitor for your professional workflow, Acer also has the ProCreator PE320QK X monitor on show. This provides a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) QD-OLED panel with true 10-bit color and dual color gamut support for 99% of the sRGB and DCI-P3 color spaces. Again, users will benefit from a Delta E<1, and this one has VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification. Game creators might also be drawn in by the PE320QK X’s AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync Compatible technology, 240 Hz refresh, and 0.01ms response time.

Acer Portable Monitors – dual-screen and large

If you make use of portable monitors, either on the road or in a multi-monitor setup, Acer has a few new interesting options for you, all with VESA mounting compatibility. The Acer PD163QT and Acer PD243Y E portable monitors, with wide viewing angles and dual-screen features, are claimed to be ideal for multitasking.

With these models, you get a pair of FHD 16-inch displays in a flexible clamshell form factor. The PD163QT features touch capability, while the PD243Y E may appeal if you prefer a faster refresh (100 Hz).

Acer’s PM191Q E monitor is a more traditional single-screen FHD monitor, except that it ‘goes large’ with a diagonal of 19-inches. It is purported to be ultra-thin, and this 100 Hz monitor has a convenient built-in kick-stand.

Acer Predator OLED gaming monitors

Acer has added a pair of new premium 27-inch OLED gaming monitors to its Predator series. The new Acer Predator X27U F5 offers an ultra-fast 500 Hz refresh rate at 1440p, while the Predator X27 X delivers 240 Hz at a super fine 4K resolution.

Both the new Predator displays benefit from a DCI-P3 99% color gamut, 0.03 ms (GTG) response times, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, great OLED contrast, built-in stereo speakers, and tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustable stands (or use a VESA mount).

Acer Nitro monitors get Google TV

Adding gaming and entertainment flexibility, the new Acer Nitro GA321QK P and Nitro GA341CUR W0 come with Google TV on board, supporting Google Cast and wireless connectivity for screen mirroring from multiple devices.

The 32-inch GA321QK features a 4K UHD display (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) with a 165 Hz refresh rate and up to a 0.05 ms (GTG) response time. Meanwhile, the Nitro GA341CUR W0 has an immersive 34-inch ultra-wide QHD display (3, 440 x 1440 pixels) with a fast 240 Hz refresh rate and 99% sRGB color.

Last but not least, Acer introduced the portable Nitro PG271K. It says 'portable,' but this is an undeniably large 27-inch monitor despite its “ultra-thin and space-saving” qualities. This monitor has a kick stand (and VESA mount compatibility again). An IPS panel is used here, and the screen offers dual-mode 4K at 72 Hz, or FHD at 144 Hz.

Acer says that precise specifications, prices, and availability of the above products will vary by region. So, if you are interested in any of the above, keep an eye on your local Acer retailer(s).