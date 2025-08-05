Acer Predator SpatialLabs View 27 PSV27-2 3D gaming monitor review: Bleeding edge tech with solid performance

The Acer SpatialLabs View 27 PSV27-2 is virtually unique in its glasses-free 3D capabilities. With broad support from both gaming and conceptual applications, it is a premium tool for creatives and those seeking a different kind of entertainment experience.

Glasses-free 3D monitors have been something of a unicorn in the past, but I recently reviewed Samsung’s 3D G9, and here, I have Acer’s version, the Predator SpatialLabs View 27 PSV27-2. We’ll go with PSV27-2 from here on out for efficiency’s sake.

Acer partnered with SpatialLabs previously, and you can read my review of one example, the View Portable, which was my first look at this innovative technology. Using head and eye tracking sensors in the bezel, these monitors create a 3D stereo image that is deep and realistic, and doesn’t require any glasses. With nearly 200 games available, some with spatial audio, you’ll have no trouble indulging your 3D desires. And it’s a capable 2D gaming monitor too, with 4K resolution, 160 Hz, Adaptive-Sync, and wide gamut color. Let’s take a look.

Acer Predator Spatial Labs View 27 PSV27-2 Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Panel Type / Backlight AHVA / W-LED, edge array Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 27 inches / 16:9 Row 2 - Cell 0 FreeSync and G-Sync Compatible Native Color Depth and Gamut 10-bit / DCI-P3 Response Time (GTG) 5ms Brightness (mfr) 400 nits Contrast (mfr) 1,000:1 Speakers 2x 2.5w Video Inputs 1x DisplayPort 1.2 Row 9 - Cell 0 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x USB-C Audio 3.5mm headphone output USB 3.2 2x down Power Consumption 30.1w, brightness @ 200 nits Panel Dimensions WxHxD w/base 24.7 x 18.8-23.9 x 12 inches (627 x 478-607 x 305mm) Panel Thickness 3.1 inches (78mm) Bezel Width Top/bottom: 1 inch (25mm) Row 16 - Cell 0 Sides: 0.6 inch (15mm) Weight 15 pounds (6.8kg) Warranty 3 years

I’m going to get one thing out of the way up front: the PSV27-2 doesn’t support HDR. I was surprised by this since Samsung’s 3D G9 does. However, it checks every other box for 2D gaming, boasting a 160 Hz refresh rate, Adaptive-Sync, and a wide gamut color that covers a measured 90% of DCI-P3. It doesn’t have a Quantum Dot layer, but it is very colorful and accurate. I found that it didn’t require calibration in the default picture mode.

The panel utilizes AHVA technology, which offers performance similar to IPS, with a native contrast ratio of around 1,000:1. AHVA stands for Advanced Hyper Viewing Angle, and it indeed provides slightly better off-axis image quality than typical IPS monitors.

The 3D tech by SpatialLabs uses bezel-mounted sensors to track the position of the user’s head and eyes to maintain the effect. Once you’re situated in front, the image locks itself to your head movements. It’s a super cool way to interact with games and video. SpatialLabs is also heavily invested in the science and engineering applications of this technology. To that end, they support presentation and design applications with plugins for Unity and Unreal engines, as well as SteamVR Bridge. The PSV27-2 isn’t just a gaming monitor; it’s also a premium professional display.

It also supports spatial audio, which is part of object-oriented codecs such as Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and Auro3D. The PSV27-2 has two large (for a monitor) speakers fixed to the bottom of the panel that deliver outstanding quality and use phasing techniques to project sound more widely and behind the user.

The other elephant in this room of bleeding-edge tech is the PSV27-2’s price. Like the Samsung 3D G9, it sells for around $2,000. This is certainly a lot for a 27-inch 4K gaming monitor but when it comes to glasses-free 3D, these two are the only game in town.

Assembly and Accessories

Considering the premium tech inside, the PSV27-2’s carton is a plain brown wrapper. The only clues are the SpatialLabs and Predator logos. Crumbly foam reveals a chunky panel with a solid stand that assembles without tools. Take care not to damage the protruding speakers when unpacking, as they are easy targets for an errant hand grip. The cable bundle includes HDMI and USB, but no DisplayPort. You also get a small external power supply.

Product 360

The PSV27-2’s styling is both purposeful and functional, but beautiful it is not. The panel has a large bezel akin to something you’d have seen from NEC 10 years ago. The speakers have their own enclosures and are attached to the bottom of the panel and angled slightly upwards. Their sound is far better than what you’d hear from typical integrated monitor speakers. I’ll discuss their spatial qualities further later. Acer has included a few tidy graphics to signal the monitor’s gaming purpose, which you can see on the front and back.

The screen has a shiny front layer that will pick up stray reflections. This is part of the SpatialLabs tech, so a typical matte screen won’t work. The picture is crystal clear thanks to the screen’s superior optical quality, but you’ll need to place it more carefully to avoid ambient light. Acer makes a light hood available for separate purchase that mounts to the included fittings on the panel.

A small joystick and three control keys are found around the back, right along with a power toggle. The back also features a large component bulge where the stand snaps on. Underneath the mount are threaded fittings in a 100mm VESA pattern. You’ll have to provide your own fasteners for an arm or bracket.

The stand is a premium piece with smooth and firm adjustments. You get 5.1 inches of height, 5/18 degrees tilt, and 20 degrees swivel. There is no portrait mode. The 12-inch base is deeper than most 27-inch monitors and wide too. You’ll need to devote a bit more desktop space for it, but it is slender enough to allow clutter to form between its wide front legs.

The input panel is up and under and includes one each of HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4. You also get three USB ports, one Type-C and two Type-A. The C can accept video or be used to connect to a PC. You’ll need to make at least one USB connection and use HDMI to enable the 3D feature.

OSD Features

The PSV27-2’s OSD will be familiar to any Acer monitor user, thanks to its functional text-based layout. It’s divided into seven sub-menus and includes three settings memories for later recall that can be mapped to the existing picture modes.

The picture menu has basic luminance controls plus a black booster to enhance shadow detail. To see the PSV27-2’s maximum brightness, Max Brightness needs to be turned on, it’s off by default. There’s also a low blue light option and ACM dynamic contrast. It increases range without penalty but is limited to field rather than zone dimming.

The color menu places gamma presets and color temperature settings up front. The user mode has RGB sliders for gain and bias in a two-point configuration. On the second screen, the picture modes are displayed in a graphical format. There are eight in total, with Standard being the default. When you change any parameter, even just brightness, the PSV27-2 switches itself to User mode. The three “G” modes correspond to the three settings memories where you can save your own configurations.

Calibration also includes color space options that cover every major specification from sRGB to DCI-P3. To retain image adjustments, leave this set to Standard. That’s the PSV27-2’s native gamut, and it covers around 90% of DCI-P3.

The gaming menu features a two-level overdrive that works well in reducing motion blur on its Normal setting. Extreme produces ghosting artifacts. Game enhancements include a frame counter, aim point editor, and sniper mode. VRB is Acer’s version of a backlight strobe. You can’t use it in conjunction with Adaptive-Sync, but it's one of the best implementations I’ve seen because it’s completely free of phasing artifacts and removes all motion blur. And it only cuts light output by 10%. If you have enough graphics horsepower to keep the frame rate at 160fps in 4K, it’s a completely viable alternative to G-Sync or FreeSync.

Convenience features include two programmable hot keys on the back right side of the panel and three settings memories which are at the bottom, Save Settings to… These configuration slots correspond to the three Game modes, so once saved, you can call up your custom setups using those modes, very cool.

Acer Predator Spatial Labs View 27 PSV27-2 Calibration Settings

The PSV27-2 comes out of the box with nearly perfect color, grayscale, and gamma tracking. No calibration is needed. The native gamut covers 90% of DCI-P3, so it’s suitable for all content. If you want sRGB, that mode is available under the Color Space option in the Color menu, and it too is spot-on. I made a small gain from calibration, mostly by changing the gamma preset from 2.2 to 2.4, which made the picture a bit more textural. My settings are below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Picture Mode User Brightness 200 nits 35 Brightness 120 nits 15 Brightness 100 nits 10 Brightness 80 nits 5 (min. 60 nits) Contrast 49 Gamma 2.4 Color Temp User Gain – Red 50, Green 51, Blue 51 Row 8 - Cell 0 Bias – Red 50, Green 50, Blue 50

Gaming and Hands-on

The PSV27-2 requires a specific hookup to enable 3D. You must use the HDMI interface; DisplayPort only works with 2D, and you must make a USB connection to the monitor’s Type-C port. Once this was done, I was ready to explore.

I started by installing the SpatialLabs Experience app, which is a platform for TrueGame and other utilities that apply 3D profiles and convert full screen video to 3D. The TrueGame app lists 185 titles at this writing, including mainstream RPGs like Baldur’s Gate 3. By downloading this title from Steam and applying the SpatialLabs 3D profile, the game will play in 3D, allowing you to adjust the depth and strength of the 3D effect. It’s a super cool way to experience virtual worlds that significantly expands the immersive qualities of a 27-inch 16:9 monitor. 3D parameters can be adjusted in real-time using the app, which runs in the background.

The app for converting 2D video to 3D is called SpatialLabs Go. Once running, it leaves a small icon on the screen that allows you to switch formats on the fly. The video must be running in full screen mode first. I used it to convert YouTube selections, and it was very effective. The experience was mostly artifact-free, but when text was displayed, I saw crosstalk, which manifests as a faint ghost image behind the lettering.

In 2D mode, games like Doom Eternal played well thanks to the PSV27-2’s precise overdrive and high frame rate. Adaptive-Sync worked fine, though in my case, it wasn’t needed with my GeForce RTX 4090 and its ability to maintain 160fps. I had no perception of input lag, no surprise since my tests below reveal its quickness to be on par with other premium 4K gaming monitors.

I was sad not to have the HDR experience in 2D. This is an omission that may drive buyers toward Samsung’s 3D G9. The PSV27-2’s strength lies in its design, presentation, and creative software support, as well as its incredible audio. I rarely encounter monitor speakers that are better than mediocre. The little boxes hanging from the panel’s bottom aren’t pretty, but they sound amazing.

During my Doom Eternal frag sessions, I heard the male voices in the music track for the first time. Like, I didn’t even realize they existed until now. There is actual bass coming from them. Clarity and volume are well above anything else I’ve experienced apart from high-end headphones.

The Acer Immerse Audio app provided compelling demos of the different sound modes, like virtual headphone and virtual surround. It truly projected the sound from the sides and behind my seat. Applying the effects to games had varying results. In all cases, the sound stage was subtly expanded, and some sounds seemed to come from behind. It’s a cool feature that has no downside.

The PSV27-2 is an excellent display for everyday tasks as well. The picture is very sharp, colorful and accurate not only thanks to high pixel density but the optically enhanced front screen layer. Though it requires thoughtful placement due to its reflectivity, the upside is extra clarity, much like the Gorilla Glass seen on Dough monitors. I would have liked to see Acer include the light hood here, it would have made the picture even better.

Takeaway: The PSV27-2 is a superb all-around monitor for any work task, graphics, video, document editing and the like, as well as 2D gaming. The only bummer is there’s no HDR. Its 3D capabilities are supported by SpatialLabs plugins for design and presentation as well as 185 game titles at this writing. It also has the best integrated audio I’ve ever experienced from a computer monitor.

