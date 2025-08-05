Acer Predator SpatialLabs View 27 PSV27-2 3D gaming monitor review: Bleeding edge tech with solid performance

The Acer Predator SpatialLabs View 27 PSV27-2 is a 27-inch 4K gaming monitor with glasses-free 3D, 160 Hz, Adaptive-Sync and wide gamut color.

Acer Predator SpatialLabs View 27 PSV27-2 3D
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

Tom's Hardware Verdict

The Acer SpatialLabs View 27 PSV27-2 is virtually unique in its glasses-free 3D capabilities. With broad support from both gaming and conceptual applications, it is a premium tool for creatives and those seeking a different kind of entertainment experience.

Pros

  • +

    Broad support for design and presentation applications

  • +

    Convincing and realistic 3D image

  • +

    185 games currently supported

  • +

    Excellent 2D image quality with accurate color

  • +

    Converts 2D video to 3D

  • +

    Best-in-class backlight strobe blur-reduction feature

  • +

    Excellent sound quality with spatial audio

  • +

    Solid build quality

Cons

  • -

    No HDR support

  • -

    Expensive

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Glasses-free 3D monitors have been something of a unicorn in the past, but I recently reviewed Samsung’s 3D G9, and here, I have Acer’s version, the Predator SpatialLabs View 27 PSV27-2. We’ll go with PSV27-2 from here on out for efficiency’s sake.

Acer partnered with SpatialLabs previously, and you can read my review of one example, the View Portable, which was my first look at this innovative technology. Using head and eye tracking sensors in the bezel, these monitors create a 3D stereo image that is deep and realistic, and doesn’t require any glasses. With nearly 200 games available, some with spatial audio, you’ll have no trouble indulging your 3D desires. And it’s a capable 2D gaming monitor too, with 4K resolution, 160 Hz, Adaptive-Sync, and wide gamut color. Let’s take a look.

Panel Type / Backlight

AHVA / W-LED, edge array

Screen Size / Aspect Ratio

27 inches / 16:9

Row 2 - Cell 0

FreeSync and G-Sync Compatible

Native Color Depth and Gamut

10-bit / DCI-P3

Response Time (GTG)

5ms

Brightness (mfr)

400 nits

Contrast (mfr)

1,000:1

Speakers

2x 2.5w

Video Inputs

1x DisplayPort 1.2

Row 9 - Cell 0

1x HDMI 2.1, 1x USB-C

Audio

3.5mm headphone output

USB 3.2

2x down

Power Consumption

30.1w, brightness @ 200 nits

Panel Dimensions

WxHxD w/base

24.7 x 18.8-23.9 x 12 inches

(627 x 478-607 x 305mm)

Panel Thickness

3.1 inches (78mm)

Bezel Width

Top/bottom: 1 inch (25mm)

Row 16 - Cell 0

Sides: 0.6 inch (15mm)

Weight

15 pounds (6.8kg)

Warranty

3 years

Acer Predator SpatialLabs View 27 PSV27-2 3D
(Image credit: Acer)
Acer Predator SpatialLabs View 27 PSV27-2 3D
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Picture Mode

User

Brightness 200 nits

35

Brightness 120 nits

15

Brightness 100 nits

10

Brightness 80 nits

5 (min. 60 nits)

Contrast

49

Gamma

2.4

Color Temp User

Gain – Red 50, Green 51, Blue 51

Row 8 - Cell 0

Bias – Red 50, Green 50, Blue 50

