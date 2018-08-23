What Is 4K Resolution? A Basic Definition

BenQ EW3270U 32-inch UHD monitor

4K, aka Ultra HD (UHD), is a popular display resolution. Resolution explains how many pixels a display has in length x width format (the more, the better when choosing a PC monitor). The Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI), a group of motion picture studios that creates standards for digital cinema, defines 4K resolution as 4096 x 2160; however, this resolution is rare in PC monitors. You’ll usually see monitors labeled as 4K have a 3840 x 2160 resolution. However, this resolution is officially considered Ultra HD (UHD). As such, you will often run into monitors labeled as 4K/UHD.

Most modern GPUs support 4K/UHD output, though you'll need a fairly powerful graphics chip to play games in 4K/UHD. For this reason, a lot of gamers prefer running at 1080p resolution (1920 x 1080).

4K monitors are also plentiful and relatively affordable. However, if you want a monitor with a high refresh rate and 3840 x 2160 resolution, you will have to pay a premium. There are also a number of laptops that are available with 4K panels, including the Dell XPS 15 and Alienware 17.

Common Monitor Resolutions:

