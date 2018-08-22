What Is WUXGA Resolution? A Basic Definition

Asus C624BQ WUXGA monitor

WUXGA stands for widescreen ultra extended graphics array and is a type of display resolution. Resolution explains how many pixels a display has in length x width format (the more, the better when choosing a PC monitor). WUXGA displays have a resolution of 1920 x 1200.

There are a few monitors that offer WUXGA, which is a nice little step up from the most common resolution of 1920 x 1080, which is also known as Full High Definition (FHD) and sometimes 1080p or HD. That extra screen real estate means that you'll see more of your favorite documents and web pages without scrolling.

Common Monitor Resolutions:

