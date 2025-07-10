Amazon offers massive discounts on Samsung gaming monitors up to 45% off — 24-inch, 27-inch, and 32-inch models on sale while supplies last

Many gamers consider GPUs as the gold standard upgrade to enhance their gaming experience, but sometimes, all you need is a decent new monitor to breathe new life into your gaming PC. So, if you still can’t afford or don’t see the need for a shiny new RTX 50-series graphics card, you should at least upgrade your ten-year-old display with something newer during Prime Day 2025, like these Samsung Odyssey G3 monitors. These displays are still at 1080p, meaning they won’t tax your system, but they offer modern specifications like a faster refresh rate, quicker response times, AMD FreeSync, and more.

First on the list is the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G3, which is currently on sale for $159.99. This is a 43% discount from its $279.99 MSRP, saving you $120. This is a bit too large for 1080p, where details will likely be soft and not as sharp as you’d expect. But it’s still a great start if you’re just a casual user, sit farther away from your computer, or use it mostly for console gaming while you’re seated on a couch or in bed. Despite that, it still comes with the usual features expected for gaming displays, like a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms GTG response time. It also features a three-sided borderless design, giving you an immersive viewing experience.

If you’re primarily going to use the display for casual gaming on your PC but still want a larger display, the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G3 is a good option. It won’t be as sharp as a 1440p display, but its $129.99 sale price will make it quite a tempting offer. This takes $100 off its $229.99 MSRP, giving you a 43% discount. Since it comes from the G3 family, it has the same features as the larger 32-inch version. Samsung’s G3 displays all use an adjustable base that lets you tilt, swivel, pivot, and adjust the monitor’s height. This allows you to position your screen as ergonomically as possible and even switch between landscape and portrait modes as needed.

Save $90 Samsung Odyssey G3 24-inch Gaming Monitor: was $199.99 now $109.99 at Amazon This 24-inch monitor offers the sweet spot for 1080p gaming. It offers several comfort features like Eye Saver Mode and a fully adjustable stand to ensure that you can game for as long as possible without any strain.

Finally, we have the 24-inch Samsung Odyssey G3, which is the sweet spot for 1080p. This screen size delivers a 92 PPI pixel density, ensuring that the details you see are crisp and sharp. A 24-inch screen is also large enough to avoid eye strain if you spend hours daily working on your laptop. Samsung also added Eye Saver Mode to all these G3 monitors to reduce blue light and flickering, making them easier on the eyes to use.

These monitors may not have the latest and greatest features, such as 4K resolution, 240Hz refresh rates, and sub-1ms response times. However, they offer great value for just about everyone else who just needs something that works and doesn’t break the bank. This might just be one of the cheapest ways you can improve your gaming rig, especially if you still have an old display with thick bezels, but you'd better act fast, as we don’t know until when these discounts will last.

