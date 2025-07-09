Two great Gigabyte gaming monitors paint fast, crisp, and colorful pixels at all-time low prices — your choice of a 1440p 240Hz or a 4K 144Hz model

If you're a gamer with some upgrade cash burning a hole in your pocket, but you're not impressed with any of the graphics card deals out there right now, it might be time to take a long, hard look at your gaming monitor.

A 60 Hz display might not be showing you all the frames your powerful gaming PC can create, and if you're still playing at 1080p, you might not be seeing all the detail you can squeeze out of modern games.

Nvidia's RTX 50-series GPUs with DLSS 4 Multi-Frame Generation can easily push 200 FPS or more to a display, too, making high-refresh-rate monitors easier to take to their limits than ever.

Newegg has a couple of good deals on high-resolution, high-refresh-rate displays this Prime Day season, we think are worth a look for a smoother, richer gaming experience.

First up, the Gigabyte M27Q X boasts a crisp 1440p resolution and a blistering 240 Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync VRR tech. All that is perfect for showing off every pixel and frame a powerful graphics card can push.

Save 38% Gigabyte M27Q X 27" 1440p 240Hz Gaming Monitor : was $449.99 now $279.99 at Newegg All-time low price! The Gigabyte M27Q X 27" monitor has it all: a blistering refresh rate with VRR support, a wide color gamut, and a crisp 1440p resolution. This display even has a built-in KVM switch for seamless usage across multiple devices, and it's at an all-time low price of $279.99 at Newegg right now, no gimmicks required.

We lauded the M27Q X's fast refresh rate and vivid color when we reviewed it, and those characteristics are all the more appealing at this display's current $279.99 deal price.

If you'd rather step up to the extra eye candy only a 4K display can provide, Gigabyte's M28U can also get you there at a good price. We've previously highlighted this deal, but it's still on, and it's still good.

Save 45% Gigabyte M28U: was $599.99 now $329.99 at Newegg All-time low price! Gigabyte's M28U packs a 4K resolution into a 28" diagonal for exceedingly crisp and colorful gaming. It has a wide color gamut, a fast 144Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync VRR support to keep games fluid and smooth. At $329.99 at Newegg, it's at an all-time low price, no gimmicks required.

The M28U's 144Hz refresh rate will keep games smooth and fluid even with its exceedingly fine resolution, and it has the same wide color support, AMD FreeSync VRR support, and built-in KVM switch as the M27Q X above.

You can't go wrong with either of these displays, so pick the one that best matches your personal preferences for resolution and refresh rate.

We are working hard to find the best computer hardware deals for you this Amazon Prime Day. We cover the hottest deals in real-time at our Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Live page. If you're looking for more savings, check out our Amazon Prime Day deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.