Asus rolls out glossy 32-inch OLED gaming monitors with up to 480Hz

Asus has two new glossy OLED monitors on the way - the new ROG Strix OLED XG32UCWMG and ROG Strix OLED XG32UCWG. If we take the firm’s PR at face value, these new monitors have been precipitated by popular demand. It indicates that “gamers were quick to ask us for additional options” to the ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG, last year. So, here we are with a brace of new 32-inch glossy screen OLED models.

Not everyone likes glossy monitors, but preferences are often rooted in your ‘working’ environment. Monitor (and laptop/tablet) users who have experienced the gamut of glossy vs matte screen coating types will weigh up the more vibrant color, denser blacks, and crisper visuals glossy screens can deliver against potentially suffering from screen reflection misery.

WOLED not OLED?

Asus also makes the distinction between WOLED and OLED here. Its new OLED gaming monitors use the former, which addresses some of the traditional drawbacks of the best OLED gaming monitors by using a single white light layer (hence WOLED), with color filters to build up the visual spectrum.

This LG-designed solution to issues like OLED screen burn is also boosted in brightness by LG’s Micro Lens Array, or MLA, and this may be a key enabler of Asus TrueBlack Glossy tech. In brief, the reasoning seems to be that the Asus “TrueBlack Glossy film pairs a zero-haze optical layer with an advanced anti-reflective stack,” and combined with the extra brightness from MLA, it can make reflections less problematic.

Beyond the WOLED

What else do we know about the new Asus ROG glossy OLED displays? Firstly, we know these monitors offer a 32-inch diagonal screen, with 3,840 x 2,160 ‘4K’ resolution. They also join the burgeoning ranks of displays that can switch down to an FHD mode for faster refresh gaming. Specifically, the new ROG Strix OLED XG32UCWMG lets you pick between 4K 165 Hz and FHD 330 Hz modes, whereas the XG32UCWG gives the choice between 4K 240 Hz and FHD 480 Hz.

Asus is targeting DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification for its new OLED gaming monitors. However, we don’t have some key visual quality metrics at this time, so we can’t quote max brightness or color gamut figures, for example.

Not surprisingly, both new ROG gaming monitors come with G-Sync Compatible and FreeSync Premium Pro tech. OLED displays are renowned for their fast response times, and the quoted ultra-low 0.03ms (GTG) here makes these no exception.

Asus has worked to make these large-ish displays as compact as possible, consuming less desktop real estate, with the fully assembled product boasting a 30% reduced depth. Both new monitors also feature two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, and USB DP Alt-mode connectivity. KVM functionality and a two-port USB hub is also standard, with up to 15W charging.

We don’t have pricing or availability for the new ROG Strix OLED XG32UCWMG and ROG Strix OLED XG32UCWG at the time of writing. These will probably be part of the Asus line-up destined for Computex, so we hope more will be revealed next week. Are they destined to nestle comfortably among the best gaming monitors?

