Asus debuts 24-inch 610 Hz Full HD gaming monitor with a Super TN panel

If you thought Acer’s 600 Hz gaming monitor was fast, you haven’t seen anything yet. In what is increasingly becoming a game of one-upmanship among monitor manufacturers, ever-higher refresh rates seem to be the newest trend. Asus is looking to take the crown, for now, with the ROG Strix Ace XG248QSG.

The ROG Strix Ace XG248QSG technically has a 600 Hz native refresh rate, but it is user-configurable to a 610 Hz overclock for absolute bragging rights. While most of the 500 Hz+ gaming monitors introduced in the past two years have utilized an IPS display, and more recently, QD-OLED, the ROG Strix Ace XG248QSG uses a 24.1-inch Super TN panel with a 1920 x 1080p (Full HD) resolution. TN panels are known for their incredible speed, but they tend to lag behind IPS, VA, and OLED panels in viewing angles and color reproduction. Asus acknowledges these downsides and says that its Super TN panel technology helps to enhance color output and brightness (370 nits maximum), while delivering 90 percent DCI-P3 coverage.

(Image credit: Asus)

As you would expect, the ROG Strix Ace XG248QSG supports AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync. Asus also touts a 0.1 ms response time and carefully points out that it has prioritized tackling input lag. In an effort to improve overall system response, which is crucial to maintaining a competitive edge in eSports gaming, the ROG Strix Ace XG248QSG uses GameFast Technology to reduce input lag to just 0.8 ms. If that wasn’t enough, you’ll find Extreme Low Motion Blue 2 (ELMB 2) technology combined with a dual backlight design to reduce motion blur.

Although we typically associate ROG products with brash styling and RGB design flourishes, the ROG Strix Ace XG248QSG has a relatively low-key design. The monitor is all-black, and there are no RGBs that you can configure to sync with your rig. If you’re not into that kind of superfluous touch when you’re trying to bust a cap into an opponent, it’s likely a minor omission. However, the monitor is adjustable for height (0 to 160 mm), swivel (+/- 45 degrees), and tilt (+35 to -5 degrees). Regarding connectivity, you get two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, a headphone jack, and a USB-C port. However, don’t get too excited about the USB-C port; it’s only there for performing firmware updates.

At this time, pricing and availability for the ROG Strix Ace XG248QSG haven’t been announced.