Samsung launches the world's first 500Hz OLED gaming monitor for $1,300, with its burn-in-fighting heat pipes in tow

Samsung has just announced the launch of its brand new Odyssey OLED G6, the world's first 500Hz gaming monitor.

First unveiled at CES 2025, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 joins the company's already-stacked roster of gaming panels and gives even the Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDP a run for its money as the best gaming monitor on the market when it comes to refresh rate.

As announced by Samsung, the Odyssey OLED G6 is launching in four countries, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia, with a phased rollout to additional global markets "later this year."

Of course, the headline feature is the 500Hz refresh rate, but there's also a 0.03ms response time (GTG) and QHD resolution, VESA Display HDR True Black 500 HDR, and HDR10+ Gaming.

The flat 27-inch panel comes with DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, and USB ports aplenty. You'll also find Samsung's Glare Free technology, which it says makes your screen 54% less glossy than conventional film.

Samsung OLED G6 G60SF: SG$1,688 at Samsung Singapore Currently available in Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 G60SF QHD can be bought from Samsung for around $1,300 US, althou there's currently a $200 saving in local currency according to its website.

Users wary of OLED burn-in will be delighted to learn that the G6 features Samsung's Pulsating Heat Pipe technology to reduce panel heat, as well as a Thermal Modulation System to automatically control brightness, and logo and taskbar detection. Samsung's burn-in warranty contains the usual boilerplate mentions of normal usage being covered within warranty, but no commercial, abuse, or misuse.

Peak brightness is rated for 1,000 nits, and you'll also find Samsung's Glare Free Technology, a height-adjustable stand, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments. There's also support for NVIDIA G-Sync

The monitor is available in one color, silver, with a metal design rather than a plastic backing. As noted, Samsung hasn't shared any further details about a global rollout, so there's no official US pricing or timeframe at this point.

