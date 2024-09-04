Acer brings blazing fast 600 Hz, 520 Hz FHD gaming monitors to IFA

For this year's IFA electronics trade show in Berlin, Acer is adding five new models to its gaming monitor portfolio, all of which are 27 inches or smaller in size.

The Nitro family has three new 500+ Hz displays: the Nitro XV240 F6, Nitro XV270 F5, and the Nitro XV270U F5. The 24-inch Nitro XV240 F6 features a Full HD (1920 x 1080) with a mind-boggling 600 Hz maximum refresh rate. We’ve already seen 500 Hz and 520 Hz monitors hit the market, but Acer is looking to drop a nuclear bomb on the competition with its latest offering.

To reach that heady refresh rate, Acer employs a TN panel , which has become less common given the proliferation of IPS, VA, and to a lesser extent, OLED panels. The maximum 600 Hz refresh rate is only possible with a DisplayPort connection. If you use the HDMI interface, you’re limited to just 240 Hz.

Slightly lower on the totem pole is the 27-inch Nitro XV270 F5, which uses an IPS-based FHD panel but maxes out at “just” 520 Hz. Unlike the Nitro XV240 F6, the Nitro XV270 F5 achieves its maximum 520 Hz refresh rate with either a DisplayPort or HDMI connection. Finally, the 27-inch Nitro XV270U F5 uses a WQHD IPS panel with a 500 Hz refresh rate (HDMI and DisplayPort). All three monitors feature AMD FreeSync Premium support.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Predator XB273U F5 PredatorXB273K V5 Nitro XV240 F6 Nitro XV270 F5 Nitro XV270U F5 Panel Size 27 inches 27 inches 27 inches 27 inches 27 inches Panel Type IPS IPS TN IPS IPS Maximum Resolution 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Response Time 0.1ms GtG 0.1ms GtG 0.1ms GtG 0.1ms GtG 0.1ms GtG Refresh Rate 360 Hz 160 Hz 600 Hz 520 Hz 500 Hz Color Gamut DCI-P3: 90% DCI-P3: 95% DCI-P3: 95% sRGB: 99% sRGB: 99% Max Brightness 550 nits 400 nits 400 nits 400 nits 250 nits Colors 16.7 million 1.07 billion 16.7 million 16.7 million 1.07 billion Speakers 5W x 2 5W x 2 2W x 2 2W x 2 2W x 2 Price Not disclosed $499 $599 $799 $599

Rounding out Acer’s updated gaming monitors are the Predator XB273U F5 and the Predator XB273K V5. The Predator XB273U F5 features a 27-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) IPS panel. The maximum refresh rate is 360 Hz, and that's achievable when using a DisplayPort or HDMI connection.

Predator XB273U F5 (Image credit: Acer)

The monitor has a peak brightness of 550 nits (500 nits native) and covers 90 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. In addition, it’s the latest gaming monitor to support Nvidia G-Sync Pulsar technology. Pulsar was first announced earlier this year at CES and combines Adaptive Overdrive and Pulse Modulation to improve clarity and reduce motion blur.

The Predator XB273K V5 also utilizes an IPS panel, but it has a denser 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution. As a result, the maximum refresh rate drops to just 160 Hz (which can be achieved with HDMI or DisplayPort connectivity). The XB273K V5 has native AMD FreeSync Premium support, has a peak brightness of 400 nits, and covers 95 percent of DCI-P3.

Predator XB273K V5 (Image credit: Acer)

Acer hasn’t announced pricing or availability for the Predator XB273U F5, but the Predator XB273K V5 will be available in the United States during Q4 2024 for $499. The Nitro XV240 F6, Nitro XV270 F5, and the Nitro XV270U F5 will arrive in Q1 2025 priced at $599, $799, and $599, respectively.

Predator Orion 7000 Desktop

On the PC side, Acer also announced the Predator Orion 7000 gaming desktop, which will use undisclosed “next-gen” Intel processors. Acer employs its Predator CycloneX 360 3-in-1 air cooling system for the chassis and a liquid cooling system for the CPU.

Predator Orion 7000 Desktop (Image credit: Acer)

The Predator Orion 7000 will be available with up to 128 GB of DDR5-6000 XMP (32 GB x 4), up to 4TB of HDD storage, and up to 6TB of PCIe NVMe storage. A wide variety of ports are also available, including USB 3.2 and Thunderbolt 4.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Acer Predator Orion 7000 Processor Next-Gen Intel Processors Graphics Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Memory Up to 128 GB DDR5-6000 XMP Storage Up to 6TB PCIe Gen 4 M.2 NVMe SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Starting Price Not disclosed

Unfortunately, Acer hasn’t announced pricing or availability for the Predator Orion 7000. However, we expect to hear more once Intel officially announces its next-generation desktop processors.