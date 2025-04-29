Alienware's 34-inch AW3425DW QD-OLED beams down to Earth with 240 Hz refresh rate and new design language

AW3425DW bumps the refresh rate up from 175 Hz on its predecessor to 240 Hz

Alienware AW3425DW
(Image credit: Alienware)

There’s a new member of Alienware’s excellent QD-OLED gaming monitor family, and it looks to be potent for enthusiasts seeking to gain an advantage over the competition. The new AW3425DW sports a 34-inch QD-OLED panel in a widescreen 21:9 aspect ratio and 3440 x 1440 resolution with an 1800R curve.

Compared to its predecessor, the AW3423DW, Alienware has increased the maximum refresh rate from 175 Hz to 240 Hz. More importantly, the AW3423DW only featured HDMI 2.0 ports, limiting the refresh rate over HDMI to just 100 Hz. However, the AW3425DW has no such concessions as it supports 240 Hz over HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4. Speaking of ports, the AW3425DW features one DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 ports. It also features an integrated hub with 5 Gbps USB-A and USB-C ports (the USB-C port supports 15-watt charging).

Alienware AW3425DW

(Image credit: Alienware)

Given that this is a QD-OLED panel, you won’t be shocked to learn that it boasts a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and a quick 0.03 ms response time. SDR brightness isn’t usually a strong point for OLED panels, and the AW3425DW is rated for 250 nits. However, peak HDR brightness is measured at 1,000 nits with a 3 percent window. As expected from any high-end gaming monitor, the AW3425DW supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync.

Besides the internal upgrades, the AW3425DW also incorporates the new AW30 design language finished in Interstellar Indigo. The organic shapes look quite sleek, and you'll also find AlienFX RGB lighting, which is customizable via the Alienware Command Center software package.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Alienware AW3425DW Specifications

Panel Type / Backlight

Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)

Screen Size / Aspect Ratio

34 inches / 21:9

Max Resolution and Refresh Rate

3440 x 1440 @ 240 Hz

Variable Refresh Rate

FreeSync and G-Sync Compatible

Native Color Depth and Gamut

10-bit / DCI-P3

Response Time (GTG)

0.03ms

Brightness (mfr)

250 nits SDR

Row 7 - Cell 0

1,000 nits HDR

Contrast

1,500,000:1

Video Inputs

1x DisplayPort 1.4

Row 10 - Cell 0

2x HDMI 2.1

USB

1x USB-B upstream, 1x USB-A downstream, 1x USB-C downstream

Weight

17.95 pounds

Warranty

3 years

A couple of additional notes on the AW3425DW: most OLED gaming monitors feature a glossy finish to make colors pop a bit more, but this one has an anti-reflective coating. Alienware has also incorporated a graphene-infused heatsink within the panel to better dissipate excess heat. According to Alienware, this is yet another mitigation strategy to root out potential screen burn-in.

The Alienware AW3425DW is currently available in the United States and is priced at $799.99.

Brandon Hill
Brandon Hill

Brandon Hill is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware. He has written about PC and Mac tech since the late 1990s with bylines at AnandTech, DailyTech, and Hot Hardware. When he is not consuming copious amounts of tech news, he can be found enjoying the NC mountains or the beach with his wife and two sons.

Comment from the forums
  • A Stoner
    I am not sure how the 1800 R is of any real value. Who sits 6 feet away from their monitor at this size? Even with a 40 inch 21:9 screen I am far more comfortable at 32 inches.
    Reply
  • Findecanor
    A Stoner said:
    I am not sure how the 1800 R is of any real value. Who sits 6 feet away from their monitor at this size? Even with a 40 inch 21:9 screen I am far more comfortable at 32 inches.
    Not everyone wants to sit inside a circle. People are used to screens being flat, and for many people even 1500R is too aggressive.
    The 1700R - 1800R are the most desired out there.
    Reply
  • Jame5
    I will confirm my next monitor will be this or the LG that has variable curvature so I can set it to 1800R.

    I currently have the old Alienware 34" with an 1800R curve, and it's perfect for work and gaming on my standard issue 30" deep desk. Anything more curved than that starts to feel too fishbowl-y at the edges.

    My ultimate decision is going to come down to which one is the first to also include USB-C with 90w+ of PD. My monitor is used both for my work laptop and my home system.

    I want something that can handle both duties.

    The 45" LG looks promising, but it also seems like only the 800R fixed curvature variant will have USB-PD 90w+. Which is extremely unfortunate.
    Reply
