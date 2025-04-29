There’s a new member of Alienware’s excellent QD-OLED gaming monitor family, and it looks to be potent for enthusiasts seeking to gain an advantage over the competition. The new AW3425DW sports a 34-inch QD-OLED panel in a widescreen 21:9 aspect ratio and 3440 x 1440 resolution with an 1800R curve.

Compared to its predecessor, the AW3423DW, Alienware has increased the maximum refresh rate from 175 Hz to 240 Hz. More importantly, the AW3423DW only featured HDMI 2.0 ports, limiting the refresh rate over HDMI to just 100 Hz. However, the AW3425DW has no such concessions as it supports 240 Hz over HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4. Speaking of ports, the AW3425DW features one DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 ports. It also features an integrated hub with 5 Gbps USB-A and USB-C ports (the USB-C port supports 15-watt charging).

(Image credit: Alienware)

Given that this is a QD-OLED panel, you won’t be shocked to learn that it boasts a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and a quick 0.03 ms response time. SDR brightness isn’t usually a strong point for OLED panels, and the AW3425DW is rated for 250 nits. However, peak HDR brightness is measured at 1,000 nits with a 3 percent window. As expected from any high-end gaming monitor, the AW3425DW supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync.

Besides the internal upgrades, the AW3425DW also incorporates the new AW30 design language finished in Interstellar Indigo. The organic shapes look quite sleek, and you'll also find AlienFX RGB lighting, which is customizable via the Alienware Command Center software package.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Alienware AW3425DW Specifications Panel Type / Backlight Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 34 inches / 21:9 Max Resolution and Refresh Rate 3440 x 1440 @ 240 Hz Variable Refresh Rate FreeSync and G-Sync Compatible Native Color Depth and Gamut 10-bit / DCI-P3 Response Time (GTG) 0.03ms Brightness (mfr) 250 nits SDR Row 7 - Cell 0 1,000 nits HDR Contrast 1,500,000:1 Video Inputs 1x DisplayPort 1.4 Row 10 - Cell 0 2x HDMI 2.1 USB 1x USB-B upstream, 1x USB-A downstream, 1x USB-C downstream Weight 17.95 pounds Warranty 3 years

A couple of additional notes on the AW3425DW: most OLED gaming monitors feature a glossy finish to make colors pop a bit more, but this one has an anti-reflective coating. Alienware has also incorporated a graphene-infused heatsink within the panel to better dissipate excess heat. According to Alienware, this is yet another mitigation strategy to root out potential screen burn-in.

The Alienware AW3425DW is currently available in the United States and is priced at $799.99.