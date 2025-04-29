Alienware's 34-inch AW3425DW QD-OLED beams down to Earth with 240 Hz refresh rate and new design language
AW3425DW bumps the refresh rate up from 175 Hz on its predecessor to 240 Hz
There’s a new member of Alienware’s excellent QD-OLED gaming monitor family, and it looks to be potent for enthusiasts seeking to gain an advantage over the competition. The new AW3425DW sports a 34-inch QD-OLED panel in a widescreen 21:9 aspect ratio and 3440 x 1440 resolution with an 1800R curve.
Compared to its predecessor, the AW3423DW, Alienware has increased the maximum refresh rate from 175 Hz to 240 Hz. More importantly, the AW3423DW only featured HDMI 2.0 ports, limiting the refresh rate over HDMI to just 100 Hz. However, the AW3425DW has no such concessions as it supports 240 Hz over HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4. Speaking of ports, the AW3425DW features one DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 ports. It also features an integrated hub with 5 Gbps USB-A and USB-C ports (the USB-C port supports 15-watt charging).
Given that this is a QD-OLED panel, you won’t be shocked to learn that it boasts a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and a quick 0.03 ms response time. SDR brightness isn’t usually a strong point for OLED panels, and the AW3425DW is rated for 250 nits. However, peak HDR brightness is measured at 1,000 nits with a 3 percent window. As expected from any high-end gaming monitor, the AW3425DW supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync.
Besides the internal upgrades, the AW3425DW also incorporates the new AW30 design language finished in Interstellar Indigo. The organic shapes look quite sleek, and you'll also find AlienFX RGB lighting, which is customizable via the Alienware Command Center software package.
Panel Type / Backlight
Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)
Screen Size / Aspect Ratio
34 inches / 21:9
Max Resolution and Refresh Rate
3440 x 1440 @ 240 Hz
Variable Refresh Rate
FreeSync and G-Sync Compatible
Native Color Depth and Gamut
10-bit / DCI-P3
Response Time (GTG)
0.03ms
Brightness (mfr)
250 nits SDR
|Row 7 - Cell 0
1,000 nits HDR
Contrast
1,500,000:1
Video Inputs
1x DisplayPort 1.4
|Row 10 - Cell 0
2x HDMI 2.1
USB
1x USB-B upstream, 1x USB-A downstream, 1x USB-C downstream
Weight
17.95 pounds
Warranty
3 years
A couple of additional notes on the AW3425DW: most OLED gaming monitors feature a glossy finish to make colors pop a bit more, but this one has an anti-reflective coating. Alienware has also incorporated a graphene-infused heatsink within the panel to better dissipate excess heat. According to Alienware, this is yet another mitigation strategy to root out potential screen burn-in.
The Alienware AW3425DW is currently available in the United States and is priced at $799.99.
The 1700R - 1800R are the most desired out there.
I currently have the old Alienware 34" with an 1800R curve, and it's perfect for work and gaming on my standard issue 30" deep desk. Anything more curved than that starts to feel too fishbowl-y at the edges.
My ultimate decision is going to come down to which one is the first to also include USB-C with 90w+ of PD. My monitor is used both for my work laptop and my home system.
I want something that can handle both duties.
The 45" LG looks promising, but it also seems like only the 800R fixed curvature variant will have USB-PD 90w+. Which is extremely unfortunate.